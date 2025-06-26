Beaten in 10 of their previous 11 games, Twins pitchers met Tuesday after an 11-2 home loss to Seattle the night before, at the urging of pitching coach Pete Maki.
Among those who spoke honestly was starter Chris Paddack.
“Pitchers right now, we’re the ones to blame, including myself,” Paddack said about the meeting. “It’s just tough. A lot of crooked numbers the last couple weeks, but it’s going to change.”
In their past 15 games, Twins pitchers have allowed 17 runs once, 16 twice, 11 once, 10 once and nine twice.
“We were the best pitching staff in May,” Paddack said. “Nothing’s changed. The BABIP is through the roof. Balls in play, the average is just not going our way. Balls up the middle finding holes. We have to continue to trust each. Believe in one another and it’s all going to turn around. It’s just a matter of time.”
Opposing batters had a .325 batting average on balls in play (BABIP) entering Wednesday’s game against Seattle. They were at .287 in that stat, which can indicate whether batters are getting lucky, in the season’s first two months.
“Paddack I appreciate,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He had some words. They were emotional and they were positive and they were looking forward on ways we need to be. He spoke from the heart, and I loved it. The meeting really stemmed from the following idea: There are things you can control and you should attack and there are things you have less control over.
“For pitchers, be good strike-throwers. For a long period of time this year, we were best in baseball strikeouts to walks. We did not walk many batters at all. Recently it’s not something we’ve done well.”