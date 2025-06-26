“Joe’s four-seamer always is going to be a big part of his repertoire and his usage in a game,” Baldelli said. “It’s a pitch he can’t ever totally go away from, and I would never want him to. He knows what to do with that pitch and how to use it. But he’s also found really nice ways to implement the sweep and the split and the sinker to mix up his fastball usage and get guys off the four-seamer.”