The Twins scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, defeating Seattle 2-0 on Wednesday night at Target Field.
They won for the second time in 12 games — and the first time on a seven-game homestand that has one game left.
Byron Buxton broke a scoreless tie by scoring a sixth-inning run after Twins pitcher Joe Ryan and Seattle’s George Kirby dueled in a game whose biggest excitement previously was a Mariners runner thrown out stealing in the fourth inning.
Buxton singled to center field to start the Twins’ sixth, then advanced to second on Trevor Larnach’s slow rolling out to Seattle first baseman Donovan Solano.
Buxton scored easily from second base when third baseman Willi Castro singled sharply to right field with one out.
Twins reliever Louis Varland came on in the top of the seventh for Ryan, who pitched six innings, allowed three hits, no runs and no walks and had eight strikeouts.
Ryan is 8-3 after getting Wednesday’s win. He did so against a team that hits four-seam fastballs — Ryan’s best pitch — and was 3-0 lifetime against him.
Twins second baseman Kody Clemens homered in consecutive games for the second time in his major league career. This one was a two-out solo shot to left-center field, his ninth homer of the season.