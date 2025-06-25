Twins

Twins make it close, but fall 6-5 to Mariners for 11th loss in 12 games

Minnesota showed some spark in tying the game with a four-run rally in the fourth inning, but they lost in the ninth on a sacrifice fly.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 2:26AM

After the Twins rallied from a five-run deficit Tuesday, capturing momentum for the first time in seemingly a long time, their reward was yet another painful loss.

Jhoan Duran, entering with the score tied in the ninth inning, beat himself during the Twins’ 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. Duran gave up a single and plunked two batters before Julio Rodríguez drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

It was the third consecutive outing Duran allowed a run when he entered with a lead or the score tied in the ninth inning.

The Twins have lost 11 of their last 12 games, dropping five games below .500 for the first time since May 5.

The loss spoiled a comeback bid ignited from a ground ball Trevor Larnach hit up the middle to begin the fourth inning.

Trailing by four runs in the fourth inning, Larnach raced to second base for a hustle double. He was just rounding first base when Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone fielded the ball, but Canzone’s throw skipped past shortstop J.P. Crawford when Larnach dove into the bag with a head-first slide.

Larnach’s teammates showed their appreciation, cheering wildly at the dugout railing. Then they followed his lead in a four-run fourth inning against Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Two pitches after Larnach’s double, Brooks Lee poked a changeup off the plate to left field for an RBI single.

Ty France grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, but the Twins refused to let their rally fizzle. Kody Clemens followed with a walk before Ryan Jeffers lined a slider to the bottom of the left-field wall for a game-tying, two-run double. The announced crowd of 23,532 erupted in a way it hasn’t been able to do for weeks.

It was an impressive turnaround against Castillo, a pitcher who yielded four or fewer hits in four of his last six starts.

There was a sense of déjà vu when Chris Paddack surrendered five runs in the third inning, one day after Bailey Ober labored through a six-run third inning. The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs after two singles and Paddack throwing error on a sacrifice bunt.

It felt like a slow march into a bottomless pit. Julio Rodríguez drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly, then four consecutive batters reached base. Cal Raleigh dropped an RBI single into right field. After a walk reloaded the bases, Paddack plunked Luke Raley to allow another run to score. Donovan Solano, the ex-Twin, capped the inning with a two-run single to center.

Paddack threw 36 pitches in the third inning, benefitting from a low called third strike to leave two runners on base. He allowed five hits and five runs (four earned) across five innings.

Kody Clemens, six pitches into the bottom of the third inning, lofted a 96-mph fastball over the right field wall for a solo homer. Clemens has eight homers since joining the Twins at the end of April.

An inning later, the Twins fully erased their five-run deficit.

Matt Wallner opened the sixth inning with a double in the right field corner, but the Twins failed to capitalize. Wallner was stranded at third after three flyouts, and the Twins didn’t produce another hit.

The Twins have lost six straight home games.

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

