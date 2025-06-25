Twins make it close, but fall 6-5 to Mariners for 11th loss in 12 games

After the Twins rallied from a five-run deficit Tuesday, capturing momentum for the first time in seemingly a long time, their reward was yet another painful loss.
Jhoan Duran, entering with the score tied in the ninth inning, beat himself during the Twins’ 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. Duran gave up a single and plunked two batters before Julio Rodríguez drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
It was the third consecutive outing Duran allowed a run when he entered with a lead or the score tied in the ninth inning.
The Twins have lost 11 of their last 12 games, dropping five games below .500 for the first time since May 5.
The loss spoiled a comeback bid ignited from a ground ball Trevor Larnach hit up the middle to begin the fourth inning.
Trailing by four runs in the fourth inning, Larnach raced to second base for a hustle double. He was just rounding first base when Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone fielded the ball, but Canzone’s throw skipped past shortstop J.P. Crawford when Larnach dove into the bag with a head-first slide.
Larnach’s teammates showed their appreciation, cheering wildly at the dugout railing. Then they followed his lead in a four-run fourth inning against Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Two pitches after Larnach’s double, Brooks Lee poked a changeup off the plate to left field for an RBI single.
Ty France grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, but the Twins refused to let their rally fizzle. Kody Clemens followed with a walk before Ryan Jeffers lined a slider to the bottom of the left-field wall for a game-tying, two-run double. The announced crowd of 23,532 erupted in a way it hasn’t been able to do for weeks.