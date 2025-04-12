After watching the Twins’ stumbling start to the season, Chris Paddack believes he knows who the team needs to acquire to fix things.
Fans.
“I feel like we need them. We need them to show up,” Paddack said on the eve of the Twins’ second homestand of the season. “There were 35,000-40,000 on Opening Day — that’s awesome. If we can increase that number throughout the week, or just the longevity of the season, it’s just going to help us as playing, knowing that we have fans and a team behind us.”
In hopes of stirring that support, Paddack took to a megaphone that most players avoid: social media. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram, with the caption “Keep the faith, Minnesota!” It quickly became his most shared post.
“It was cool. You can keep track of the insights, the traction of the post. It got sent to a lot of people,” Paddack said. “Hopefully, it was for a good purpose, and not like ‘… What the heck is he posting this for?’ ”
So why post it?
“Just reminding fans that we’re 12 games into the season and we have 150 to go,” Paddack said. “We still believe we have the team to reach our goals.”
Errors by pitchers pile up
Twins pitchers committed three errors over the final three games in Kansas City this week, each of them on a rushed throw after fielding a batted ball. Errors by Pablo López and Griffin Jax accounted for both Royals runs in their 2-1 victory over the Twins on Tuesday. Louie Varland was able to pitch around his mistake during a scoreless inning Thursday.