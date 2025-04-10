Twins fall to Royals 3-2, lose three of four in AL Central series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As soon as Twins reliever Cole Sands plunked Freddy Fermin, the No. 8 batter in the Kansas City Royals lineup, with a first-pitch fastball in the seventh inning Thursday, he shook his head and turned away.
One pitch turned into a snowball.
Pitching with a one-run lead, Sands watched Drew Waters poke a single through the right side of the infield to put runners on the corners. Jonathan India followed with a game-tying RBI single to end a 10-pitch at-bat, and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to center field.
In an instant, Bailey Ober’s solid start was spoiled and the Twins lost 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium.
The Twins dropped three of their four games against the Royals in a series where neither team scored more than four runs in a game.
Sands, who allowed only one hit and one walk across 4⅓ innings before Thursday’s outing, saw India foul five consecutive pitches before he left a fastball over the middle of the plate in a full count. The announced crowd of 14,730 roared with approval when India lined the ball into left field.
Witt started in a 0-2 count before he lifted an elevated cutter to the warning track in center field, the only plate appearance he didn’t reach base Thursday.
Ober, who entered with a 6.49 ERA in six career starts at Kauffman Stadium, surrendered three consecutive singles in the first inning, a rally that started when Witt lined a slider above shortstop Carlos Correa. After Vinnie Pasquantino dropped a fly ball into the left-center gap, Salvador Perez drove in a run with a line drive to left field.