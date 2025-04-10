Twins fall to Royals 3-2, lose three of four in AL Central series

Twins

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 8:38PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As soon as Twins reliever Cole Sands plunked Freddy Fermin, the No. 8 batter in the Kansas City Royals lineup, with a first-pitch fastball in the seventh inning Thursday, he shook his head and turned away.

One pitch turned into a snowball.

Pitching with a one-run lead, Sands watched Drew Waters poke a single through the right side of the infield to put runners on the corners. Jonathan India followed with a game-tying RBI single to end a 10-pitch at-bat, and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to center field.

In an instant, Bailey Ober’s solid start was spoiled and the Twins lost 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins dropped three of their four games against the Royals in a series where neither team scored more than four runs in a game.

Sands, who allowed only one hit and one walk across 4⅓ innings before Thursday’s outing, saw India foul five consecutive pitches before he left a fastball over the middle of the plate in a full count. The announced crowd of 14,730 roared with approval when India lined the ball into left field.

Witt started in a 0-2 count before he lifted an elevated cutter to the warning track in center field, the only plate appearance he didn’t reach base Thursday.

Ober, who entered with a 6.49 ERA in six career starts at Kauffman Stadium, surrendered three consecutive singles in the first inning, a rally that started when Witt lined a slider above shortstop Carlos Correa. After Vinnie Pasquantino dropped a fly ball into the left-center gap, Salvador Perez drove in a run with a line drive to left field.

As quickly as the Royals scored a run — their three hits came within five pitches — Ober found his rhythm. He retired 11 of his next 12 batters, stranding Witt on second base after a one-out double in the third inning.

Ober allowed five hits and one run over six innings, exiting after 73 pitches. He stranded two runners in his final inning, which included a loud flyout from Perez and a lineout from Maikel Garcia.

The Twins didn’t create many offensive opportunities.

In the second inning, Ty France drove an elevated fastball just beyond the left field fence for his second home run in as many days. France is new to the American League Central, but he sure loves hitting at Kauffman Stadium. In 15 career games at the ballpark, he’s batting .473 with three homers, nine doubles and 12 RBI.

A great defensive play from Royals third baseman Jonathan India thwarted a chance for the Twins to add onto their lead in the second inning. Edouard Julien hit a one-out double to the wall in center field and moved to third when center fielder Drew Waters made an error throwing the ball into the infield.

On the next pitch, Jose Miranda hit a ground ball to third base. India dropped to a knee, fielding the ball to his left, then fired a throw to the plate. Julien, who was running on contact, had a poor, awkward slide and was tagged out at the plate.

The Twins didn’t have another runner reach third base until the sixth inning. Trevor Larnach and France drew back-to-back walks before Ryan Jeffers lined an RBI single through the middle of the infield against Royals reliever John Schreiber.

In the ninth inning, Royals closer Carlos Estévez stranded two runners after an infield single and a hit batter when he struck out Matt Wallner and induced a groundout against Willi Castro.

