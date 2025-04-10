KANSAS CITY, MO. – During a rough start to the season for the Twins pitching staff, they will have to navigate the next two weeks without the ace of their staff.
Pablo López underwent a magnetic resonance imaging exam Wednesday, which confirmed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. After Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals, manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed López is likely headed to the 15-day injured list.
“We think it’s possible that’s it a minimum stay or pretty close to a minimum stay [on the IL] with the extent of it,” Baldelli said. “It doesn’t seem too major, but obviously we won’t know until we get to that point.”
López exited in the fifth inning Tuesday after he felt tightness in his hamstring on his last three pitches. He’s started 32 games in each of the past three seasons, and this will be the first time he has been put on the IL since 2021.
“I had to be persuaded and think logically about it,” López said. “When I first went through the emotional, passionate filter, like: ‘There is no way. I want to pitch. I can do it.’ After we went through that filter, we went over the logical-thinking filter, which I like to think of myself as a logical-thinking person. This early in the season, it would be a pretty big risk to go out there and try to pitch in five or six days.
“I know I would have it in the back of my mind, being like: ‘Hey, is it going to show up? Is it not going to show up?’ It makes sense to back up a little bit.”
Baldelli didn’t want to speculate on a potential callup before López is formally put on the IL, but Zebby Matthews is an obvious candidate.