Twins fall to Royals 2-1 after Pablo López leaves game with injury

KANSAS CITY, MO. – If losing Pablo López to an injury in the fifth inning wasn’t a big enough gut punch Tuesday, the Twins found a way to beat themselves in their 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
With the score tied in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a comebacker to the mound. Griffin Jax sailed the throw over first baseman Ty France’s head, and the speedy Witt raced to third base.
The next batter, Vinnie Pasquantino, hit a ground ball to first base, but France had no throw to home plate as Witt slid headfirst across the plate for the go-ahead run.
The Twins, who own a 3-8 record through 11 games, didn’t give up any earned runs in their sixth consecutive loss to the Royals, dating back to last year. It is the club’s longest losing streak to the Royals since losing seven straight games in 2016.
López permitted three hits and one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings before he reached for the back of his leg twice during a five-pitch walk to Jonathan India. It was López’s only walk of the game, and his last pitch was a 92.3-mph sinker, the slowest fastball he threw all night by a full 1 mph.
With two runners on base and two outs in a 1-1 game, pitching coach Pete Maki visited López to chat before an at-bat with Witt. After Maki left the mound, shortstop Carlos Correa had a brief chat with López and then signaled to trainer Nick Paparesta in the dugout.
López had a short conversation with Paparesta and manager Rocco Baldelli before he left the game, exiting after 78 pitches.
Cole Sands, forced to warm up on the mound following the injury, walked Witt before inducing an inning-ending flyout to the warning track against Pasquantino to end a 10-pitch at-bat as the crowd of 13,008 rose to its feet.