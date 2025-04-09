Former Twin Alex Kirilloff starts new career path after retiring from baseball

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Five months after Alex Kirilloff announced his surprise retirement from baseball, after dealing with several injuries over the last four years, he started his new career path.
Kirilloff, 27, shared he became a real estate agent for Keller Williams Realty in Fort Myers, Fla.
“Since I purchased my first property, this industry has captured my attention and ignited a passion I am eager to pursue,” Kirilloff wrote on his Instagram account. When Kirilloff spoke to reporters following his retirement announcement on Oct. 31, he mentioned real estate as a possible next step.
Kirilloff retired after 249 career games with the Twins, but never more than 88 games in a season. He had complex surgery on his right wrist, cutting a bone in half, in 2022, and his season-ending back injury last year stemmed from a chronic stress fracture and a slipping vertebra.
Teammates knew the injuries were weighing on Kirilloff, but they didn’t expect him to retire.
“It was a big surprise,” Jose Miranda said. “I remember when I got the text. I was in shock because I’ve been playing with him since 2016, when we both got drafted in the same year. Things like that are tough. I know he was battling a couple of injuries. He thought that was best for him. We all support him.”
Kirilloff, who lives in Fort Myers, didn’t visit the Twins clubhouse during spring training, the first camp he’s missed since the Twins took him with their first-round pick in the 2016 MLB amateur draft.