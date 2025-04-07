RandBall: Starting pitching and short outings are dooming the Twins again

The Twins were three outs away from almost completely changing the narrative on the start of their season.
After starting 0-4 and being outscored 28-6 in the process, all they needed was for one of their ace relievers to preserve a two-run lead. Had Griffin Jax done that, the Twins would be 4-1 since that awful start and 4-5 overall.
Instead, he coughed up the lead. The Twins lost in extra innings to fall to 3-6. And things feel less optimistic, though not as pessimistic as they did a week ago.
Even if Jax had slammed the door on the Astros, though, nothing about one particularly alarming early trend would have changed for the Twins.
Their starting pitching, an assumed strength on paper, has been horrendous through nine games. Yes, that’s an extremely small sample size, but one metric bears watching in particular this season: innings pitched by the members of their rotation.
Simply put: When the Twins have thrived, particularly since Rocco Baldelli arrived as manager in 2019, their starting pitchers have pitched relatively deep into games.
That’s a sign of quality starting pitching in many cases, but not always. What I’m more concerned with here is the impact on the Twins’ bullpen when starters aren’t holding up (or being allowed to hold up) their end of the bargain. Let’s go year-by-year, skipping the 60-game COVID year of 2020: