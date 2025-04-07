RandBall: Starting pitching and short outings are dooming the Twins again

2025: It’s early, but the Twins rank dead last in the majors through nine games in starters inning pitched per game (4.44). That number is influenced heavily by top-3 starter Bailey Ober going just 6⅔ innings combined in his first two starts, but the numbers are the numbers. The bullpen’s best pitchers are hardly overworked at the moment (Jax had four days off before Sunday’s rough ninth inning, which was preceded by another short Chris Paddack start), but they will be later in the year if things don’t turn around in the rotation.