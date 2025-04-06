That outcome would have seemed unfathomable to the 14,638 in attendance a few hours earlier, after the Twins knocked Houston starter Ronel Blanco out in just 1⅔ innings, collecting five hits, two walks and four runs. Back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning by Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach produced another three runs off reliever Luis Contreras, and the Twins appeared on the way to their fourth win in five games.