David Festa opened the season with five shutout innings.
Zebby Matthews followed with five shutout innings while allowing just one baserunner.
Andrew Morris worked out of a bases-loaded jam but he, too, began his season with five shutout innings.
It’s time to propose a trade: Festa, Matthews and Morris for the three worst-performing members of the current Twins rotation. The Twins could use some starters who can stack scoreless innings to end this early-season slide.
And if there is a five-game stretch during which every starter struggles, put them on a light rail to St. Paul and send a Sprinter limo to CHS Field to pick up the new rotation.
The way the Twins express excitement about the arms they have at Class AAA St. Paul this season, rotation-swapping seems like a reasonable option.
There’s nothing like sharing a dugout with a pig to motivate a guy to return to the majors.
And this year’s Saints ball pig, the Great Fatsby, can remind them of all the fat pitches they left over the plate that led to their demotion.