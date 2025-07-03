Aurora

Mariah Nguyen is an Aurora standout and future Gopher with more than a million TikTok followers

While running a Vietnamese restaurant, Mariah Nguyen’s parents let her discover a love for soccer and entertaining her teammates.

By Shelby Swanson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 9:00PM
Future Gophers soccer player and social media star Mariah Nguyen is in her fourth season with Minnesota Aurora and ranks tied for second in franchise history with 19 goals and 47 points. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mariah Nguyen’s family restaurants are always buzzing.

Servers fly around corners and through kitchen doors. Pans hiss. The chatter is constant and pop or R&B music fills in the few gaps. Soon, an employee — maybe Mariah’s father or cousin — will return from the kitchen with bubble tea or spring rolls.

Mariah, an Aurora FC standout and soon-to-be Minnesota Gopher, spent much of her childhood at Lotus Restaurant, which has locations in Minneapolis and Maple Grove. She didn’t work behind the counter much. Her dad, Joey, didn’t want that.

He and his parents — who immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in the early 1980s and later took ownership of the restaurant — had worked hard. Joey wanted her to be a kid. To build forts in the restaurant office. To watch “Hannah Montana.” To play soccer.

But Lotus has had an impact on Mariah nonetheless. The restaurant is full of family and flavor, both of which she brings to Aurora FC. A sparkplug since the club’s debut in 2022, she’s tied for second in all-time goals (19) and points (47). Mariah is known to fans as much for her play as she is for her creative goal celebrations — from flopping like a fish to pretending to be a charging bull.

She’s Aurora’s resident Disney Channel superfan, lifting teammates’ spirits with jokes and songs. Her TikToks have had a similar impact. Mariah has garnered more than a million followers on the platform, where she’s gone viral for, among other things, videos of her dancing and blaring music after her parents took her bedroom door off its hinges in 2020.

“She’s like full of jokes, and then also, at the same time, a no-jokes kind of person,” Aurora head coach Jen Larrick said. “Like, she wants to win. She will do everything it takes to win. ... She really knows what this team is all about and exemplifies the character we look for.”

It’s that lighthearted nature, paired with her drive, that’s helped Mariah through a winding soccer journey — from Andover to Bemidji State, a walk-on spot at St. Thomas, and, this upcoming fall, with Minnesota.

“Her goofiness definitely comes from me a little bit — the fun, spirited type stuff," Joey said. “And her competitiveness, that side of her, comes from her mom all the way.”

Mariah Nguyen, shown in her early school years, spent limited time behind the register at her family's Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy Joey Nguyen)

Mariah’s mother, Crystal, played soccer throughout her time at Osseo High School. She had hoped to play in college, but life — and Mariah’s arrival — altered the plan. Crystal was 19. Joey was 18.

“I got offers, but then I got pregnant with her,” Crystal said. “So I told her she can live out my dream.”

Related Coverage

Aurora

Minnesota Aurora complete another unbeaten USL W League regular season with win against Rochester FC

Aurora

Minnesota Aurora still wants to go pro, but has the NWSL priced them out?

Aurora’s impact

In 2021, Mariah began her college career at Bemidji State. The transition wasn’t easy. From starter to the sideline, her role shrank. Her joy in the game started to slip.

“She would call me many times and be like, ‘I don’t get it. I don’t know what I’m doing wrong,’” Crystal said.

Mariah wanted more. She entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Around that same time, over winter break, she tried out for the Aurora.

Goalkeeper and current Aurora teammate Taylor Kane noticed Mariah immediately. Kane recalled her speed and how hard it was to defend against her. The coaching staff also noticed and selected Mariah for the inaugural team.

“I don’t think it could have come at a better time,” Crystal said, “when she was kind of at a low, just trying to find herself in the game again.”

Following her first summer season with the Aurora in 2022, Mariah walked on at St. Thomas. For two seasons, she led the Tommies in goals, points and shots on goal. After having her 2024 season cut short due to a concussion, she’s transferring again — this time to Minnesota.

Mariah was drawn to the Gophers’ intense training environment, which she likened to the Aurora.

“That was kind of what was missing from my other colleges,” Mariah said, “just that drive to push each other every single day — day in, day out — which we have here at Aurora.”

Aurora’s Mariah Nguyen during practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan,, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Leaving her mark

This summer marks Mariah’s final season with Aurora, which finished the regular season unbeaten. With the team kicking off its postseason on Friday, time is dwindling. But rather than dwell on that, Mariah’s focused on giving back the joy Aurora gave her.

That comes in many forms — from wearing goofy swim goggles with plastic eyelashes to team lake outings and touting her 16,602 Dave & Buster’s points. Mariah also likes to invite her teammates — veterans and rookies alike — for meals at Lotus Restaurant. For these reasons and more, Larrick pegs Mariah as a “steward of the team.”

Aurora teammate Jelena Zbiljic added: “She brings out that inner child in every person. She just has that fun personality that you want to be around always.”

And while it’s far too early to reminisce, Mariah hopes the energy she brings will leave something lasting.

“Until Aurora, I was kind of losing my love for the game, my spark,” she said. “Being in this environment with people who care and want to push you to be better ... I just love the game so much more now.”

about the writer

about the writer

Shelby Swanson

Intern

Shelby Swanson is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See Moreicon

More from Aurora

See More

Aurora

Mariah Nguyen is an Aurora standout and future Gopher with more than a million TikToc followers

card image

While running a Vietnamese restaurant, Mariah Nguyen’s parents parents let her discover a love for soccer and entertaining her teammates.

Aurora

Neal: As Aurora head to USL W League playoffs, goalkeeping mentor teaches 'little things' learned in extensive soccer travels

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Aurora

Minnesota Aurora complete another unbeaten USL W League regular season with win against Rochester FC

card image