Mariah Nguyen is an Aurora standout and future Gopher with more than a million TikTok followers

Mariah Nguyen’s family restaurants are always buzzing.
Servers fly around corners and through kitchen doors. Pans hiss. The chatter is constant and pop or R&B music fills in the few gaps. Soon, an employee — maybe Mariah’s father or cousin — will return from the kitchen with bubble tea or spring rolls.
Mariah, an Aurora FC standout and soon-to-be Minnesota Gopher, spent much of her childhood at Lotus Restaurant, which has locations in Minneapolis and Maple Grove. She didn’t work behind the counter much. Her dad, Joey, didn’t want that.
He and his parents — who immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in the early 1980s and later took ownership of the restaurant — had worked hard. Joey wanted her to be a kid. To build forts in the restaurant office. To watch “Hannah Montana.” To play soccer.
But Lotus has had an impact on Mariah nonetheless. The restaurant is full of family and flavor, both of which she brings to Aurora FC. A sparkplug since the club’s debut in 2022, she’s tied for second in all-time goals (19) and points (47). Mariah is known to fans as much for her play as she is for her creative goal celebrations — from flopping like a fish to pretending to be a charging bull.
She’s Aurora’s resident Disney Channel superfan, lifting teammates’ spirits with jokes and songs. Her TikToks have had a similar impact. Mariah has garnered more than a million followers on the platform, where she’s gone viral for, among other things, videos of her dancing and blaring music after her parents took her bedroom door off its hinges in 2020.
“She’s like full of jokes, and then also, at the same time, a no-jokes kind of person,” Aurora head coach Jen Larrick said. “Like, she wants to win. She will do everything it takes to win. ... She really knows what this team is all about and exemplifies the character we look for.”
It’s that lighthearted nature, paired with her drive, that’s helped Mariah through a winding soccer journey — from Andover to Bemidji State, a walk-on spot at St. Thomas, and, this upcoming fall, with Minnesota.