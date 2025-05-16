The auction took place in cities scattered across the country, no one knowing the others’ bid, only that other hands were shooting up.
And in December, when Denver pledged a record-breaking $110 million expansion fee for a National Women’s Soccer League team — the highest ever for any women’s sports franchise — Minnesota Aurora co-founder Andrea Yoch described it as exciting for women’s sports, but also: “Daunting.”
Daunting for leadership of the local pre-professional club, which had come up short once in 2022, then withdrew again in 2024, in its bid to go pro and join the country’s top women’s soccer league.
The community-owned team has drawn plenty of fans, media attention and talented college players while operating as an amateur-level summer club. And heading into its fourth season — armed with a tougher schedule, new head coach and hunger for what feels like an overdue trophy — it just saw the bar to go pro skyrocket.
Money talks
Just three years ago, $2 million could cover the franchise fee of a new NWSL expansion team. That’s pocket change now, considering the Mile High City’s $110 million deposit doesn’t include the stadium or startup operations costs Denver has pledged.
Denver’s club, the 16th to join the NWSL, will start play in March 2026 alongside a new team in Boston.
“It’s no different than sitting in a charity live auction,” Yoch said. “If the person across the room raises their hand and adds more money to the package, then the price just went up.”
When Minnesota announced it would withdraw its second franchise bid in August, a statement to the Aurora‘s community owners noted that “circumstances out of our control kept us from pursuing the bid at this time.”