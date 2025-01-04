The Vikings are 34-16 in the regular season since 2022, when the Wilfs hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell in the biggest set of changes they’d overseen. The team went 7-1 in its ninth season at U.S. Bank Stadium, the $1.06 billion facility that’s hosted a Super Bowl and men’s Final Four and is still celebrated as one of the NFL’s best, while the state paid off construction bonds for the stadium two decades ahead of schedule. The TCO Performance Center, the team headquarters on 185 acres of the former Northwest Airlines campus in Eagan, was a major reason the Vikings finished first and second in the NFL Players Association’s first two organization report cards in 2023 and 2024. The 2024 survey was the first to rank NFL owners; the Wilfs finished first, as players praised their willingness to invest in the team.