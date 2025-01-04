Richard Davis was the chief operating officer of U.S. Bank in May 2005 when news broke that a little-known real estate family from New Jersey might lead the purchase of the Vikings from Red McCombs, after questions about Reggie Fowler’s worth threatened to scuttle the deal.
In 20 years as Vikings owners, the Wilf family has embraced ‘what it is to be a Minnesotan’
Outsiders from New Jersey, the Wilfs could soon be the longest-tenured owners of a Minnesota sports team. But, no, they aren’t interested in buying the Twins.
Since U.S. Bank handled the Vikings’ business, Davis had more information than most about the situation. He had lived in the Twin Cities long enough to know Minnesotans would react with suspicion. He had worked enough with the Wilfs not to share those concerns.
“I knew they were good businesspeople. I assumed they would be smart owners if they were going to get into something like this,” Davis said. “They would be a family ownership. They wouldn’t dilute it down to five million other people.”
Davis, who retired as U.S. Bank’s CEO in 2017 and co-chaired the host committee for Super Bowl LII, still watches every Vikings game from his home in Arizona with the nervous hope he learned in Minnesota.
“I have my T-shirt that says, ‘Optimistic Since 1961,’ ” he said.
He looks at the Vikings now and knows his 19-year-old hunch was right.
“If the Minnesotans and the Wilfs stay as close as they seem to be,” he said, “this franchise can be owned and located in Minnesota for as long as you can see.”
On Sunday night, the Vikings will play the final game of their 20th regular season since the Wilfs bought the team, with a chance to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 1998. It concludes a second decade of the Wilfs’ ownership marked by major investments designed to put the franchise on solid footing.
The Vikings are 34-16 in the regular season since 2022, when the Wilfs hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell in the biggest set of changes they’d overseen. The team went 7-1 in its ninth season at U.S. Bank Stadium, the $1.06 billion facility that’s hosted a Super Bowl and men’s Final Four and is still celebrated as one of the NFL’s best, while the state paid off construction bonds for the stadium two decades ahead of schedule. The TCO Performance Center, the team headquarters on 185 acres of the former Northwest Airlines campus in Eagan, was a major reason the Vikings finished first and second in the NFL Players Association’s first two organization report cards in 2023 and 2024. The 2024 survey was the first to rank NFL owners; the Wilfs finished first, as players praised their willingness to invest in the team.
Safety Harrison Smith, in his 13th year with the Vikings, said he’s yet to meet a free agent who signs in Minnesota and isn’t impressed.
“As a player, you can’t ask for a better environment,” Smith said. “And they’re in it to win, which is important. They’re invested, just like us. Playing for a group of owners like that, it permeates throughout the organization.”
It’s helped Vikings fans warm to the owners. who bought the team promising to keep it in Minnesota but knowing it would take action to win the state’s trust.
“Being somebody new from outside the community, we had to prove ourselves, both from the stadium perspective and keeping to our commitments,” Zygi Wilf said. “But we also found it to be a great community to invest in, and we did that in downtown and other parts of the Twin Cities. I think it goes a long way to show not only our commitment to the football team but to the community, through the foundations and our charitable work. We’re very proud of that.”
Said linebacker Chad Greenway, the Vikings’ first draft pick after the Wilfs bought the team: “They’ve done a nice job of really embracing what it is to be a Minnesotan and how important the Vikings are to this state.”
With the Twins for sale and the ownership of the Timberwolves currently in arbitration, the Wilfs could soon be the longest-tenured owners of a Minnesota sports team, about 2½ years ahead of Wild owner Craig Leipold. The Wilf family needs only to hold the Vikings until December 2030 to surpass founding partner Max Winter for the longest ownership in team history. That seems likely given the increased involvement of Zygi, Mark and Leonard Wilf’s children in team matters and the family’s stated succession plans. That’s critical, Davis said, given how frequently family businesses fracture when they reach a third generation.
The Vikings, purchased by a group that took after multi-generational flagship franchises like the Giants and Steelers, are a source of pride for a family that’s grown closer as it’s run the team.
“It’s the greatest honor,” Mark Wilf said, “and I know we’re going to try our best to make sure it stays within our family. The values that we’re trying to set about a first-class franchise, I know the future generations in our family will carry those on.”
Process and people
While the Wilfs are praised for their financial commitment, those who work closest with them say their investment is paired with an incisive business intellect, built through decades in the family’s commercial real estate business, that sharpens the people they support.
They hold between four and six strategy meetings per year with senior football officials like Adofo-Mensah, O’Connell and executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, to talk through plans for free agency, the draft or the upcoming season. The owners press in with questions about process and alignment, asking if the football department had considered a certain alternative and checking if key decision-makers have enough consensus to move forward. No line item in a proposal is too small for follow-up questions; the Wilfs occasionally inquire about moves bold enough to surprise Vikings officials.
“They want to know why we arrive at the conclusions and directions we want to go, and they’re not afraid at all to challenge us,” Brzezinski said. “[It’s], ‘Have you thought about this perspective?’ or, ‘If we went this direction, how would that impact these other paths?’ They’re really good at looking ahead and anticipating things we might not see.”
The Wilfs talk with the football staff every Monday and hold a call with the football and business departments on Wednesdays; the owners are in frequent contact with O’Connell, Adofo-Mensah and Brzezinski about possible moves and review every contract before it’s offered, even if it means stepping out of a charity board meeting to respond to Adofo-Mensah’s text with a phone call.
The questions they ask before a move is made, Mark Wilf said, are the same ones a reporter or fan might ask afterward. “We really probe to make sure they’re looking at all the perspectives, understand their logic, and then we’ll bless it,” he said.
Often, they’ll do so with cash that exceeds the NFL’s salary cap, enabling the Vikings to acquire more talent by using signing bonuses amortized over multiple years.
“It’s a competitive advantage. There’s no question,” Brzezinski said. “We take a lot of pride in our budget and the way we plan, so we’re not surprising them. But there are times when unique opportunities present themselves. If we think it’s a good decision and it gives us a chance to win, they always support it.”
The facilities, and the reputation they’ve earned the Vikings, helped thaw perceptions of Minnesota as a frozen outpost that might harm the Vikings’ ability to attract free agents, Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter said.
“Everyone wants to know what it’s going to be like at work. How do they treat you?” Carter said. “Because everyone says they care about you. But when you get into these facilities, you can tell who cares more about the bottom line compared to what they’re doing for players. You can’t hide that.”
And, players say, the Wilfs demonstrate they care by showing up.
Zygi Wilf said the owners have learned how much it means for them to be at the facility the day after a difficult defeat. Those visits, Smith said, communicate “they’re right there in it with us. You can tell they understand the length of the season. All is not lost.”
Greenway remembered owners providing flights to Iowa City for a United Way flood relief project and flying “almost the entire staff” to South Dakota for his father Alan’s funeral after he died of leukemia in 2015. “Those little touches, it may not be the cost, it may just be the effort to do it,” Greenway said. “And that changes everything.”
They’ve continued to support Greenway’s Lead the Way Foundation eight years after he retired, and Hall of Famer Alan Page said the Wilfs continue support of his Page Education Foundation, while making the former Minnesota Supreme Court justice a key voice in their social justice committee. After George Floyd was murdered in 2020, players recalled being moved by the Wilfs’ presence in team meetings, recounting their own story as children of Holocaust survivors to empathize with the pain players were feeling.
Afterward, the Wilfs and the Vikings donated $5 million to social justice causes, while establishing a $125,000 endowment for a scholarship in Floyd’s name.
“My sense is, it’s a discussion among equals,” Page said of the Wilfs’ involvement in the team’s social justice efforts. “They are not dictating what’s going on, but being participants in the way things are done. When you sit down, allow people to express themselves and hear what they have to say, the end result will be better for that.”
‘The North Star is the fans’
Before one of the Vikings’ first games in 2016, a woman approached Mark Wilf in the U.S. Bank Stadium concourse with tears in her eyes. She hugged him, telling him how much Vikings games meant to her family and how grateful she was to bring them to the new stadium.
“It touched me very much,” Mark Wilf said. “We sit in a lot of rooms with architects and political people and CEOs. It can get very technical sometimes. But the North Star was the fans. It is a dollars-and-cents business. But when you see that, you know this is not just a run-of-the-mill business.”
When discussing the team’s stability, the Wilfs invariably start with the stadium. The facility, celebrated as both a stage for the major events that returned to the Twin Cities and a source of acoustic fury for Vikings opponents, was also the franchise’s exit from an uncertain existence in Minnesota.
The Wilfs never threatened to move the team, Davis emphasized, and they kept a low profile at the Legislature during arduous stadium funding talks that lasted nearly seven years. Advocates debated the optics of bringing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to St. Paul for a key April 2012 meeting with legislators to revive negotiations. When the bill passed, it prompted mixed reaction due to concerns about the size of the public contribution. But a Vikings move, possibly to Los Angeles, seemed inevitable without a new facility.
The Wilfs ”managed it the same way they manage their business: thoughtful, patient, not overreacting or over-indexing on anything,” Davis said.
The May 2012 stadium bill spurred a building boom for the Vikings, with the team signing Eagan purchase agreements in 2015 and opening its new headquarters weeks after Super Bowl LII. The practice facility now hosts the Minnesota Aurora women’s soccer team, high school football games, summer movie nights and winter activities, while serving as the locus of an ongoing development that includes a hotel, park space, restaurants, residential areas and office and medical space.
Former Vikings receiver Martin Nance is now the team’s chief marketing officer, while longtime Vikings PR man Tom West joined Tracy McDonald in overseeing a robust alumni network, which includes annual gatherings and a suite at U.S. Bank Stadium where former players can get two tickets for any game.
“When you build a culture, part of that culture is built around history,” said former Vikings running back Robert Smith. “They want to make sure the players that built that history get a chance to be part of the present.”
Their NFL experience helped the Wilfs’ forays into soccer, where their Orlando City FC club reached the MLS Eastern Conference final and the Orlando Pride won the National Women’s Soccer League title this year. And in perhaps the most profound indicator of how their reputation among Minnesotans has changed, some Twins fans clamored for them to buy the team after the Pohlads said in October they planned to sell the club.
Mark Wilf indicated the family isn’t considering it.
“We always discuss those things,” he said. “But right now, our focus is on the Minnesota Vikings, and of course the Orlando franchise. We have our hands full with the Vikings, in a good way.”
After 20 years, it appears they have the Vikings as healthy as ever.
“They run the team like it’s a family business. They invest in their best players. They’re trying to build up the Minnesota Vikings,” Carter said. “Every dancer needs a stage; U.S. Bank Stadium is it. I mean, they built a little city [around the practice facility]. The more we watch, the more we find out we have one of the best [head coaches] in the league. They’re doing an amazing job.”
Two decades of the Wilfs’ ownership have marked been by major investments designed to put the Vikings on solid footing. But, sorry, Twins fans, the Wilfs are focused on football and soccer.