Vikings players came back to the team’s practice facility in Eagan for the start of offseason workouts on April 21. Soon after Jonathan Greenard returned to the Vikings’ locker room, he was greeted by a face that had been around the TCO Performance Center for months.
“A lot of people are just saying, ‘How you doing?,’ just to check off a box. I mean, he genuinely wants to know,“ Greenard said. “[It’s], ‘Hey, how are you doing? How’s family doing?’ And that’s what you want in your quarterback, a younger guy as well, especially when he has this grand opportunity for him.
“We’re all behind him. I mean, we’re all standing 10 toes [down] with J.J.“
The Vikings have not yet officially named J.J. McCarthy their starting quarterback for 2025, and might not make such a designation for months. But inside the team’s headquarters, no announcement seems necessary.
The Vikings are preparing as if McCarthy will be their starter in 2025, planning to give him the majority of first-team snaps during their offseason program. The second-year quarterback stayed in Minnesota to work out all offseason, beginning on-field sessions in January, and said Tuesday he feels better now than he did before he tore his right meniscus in August.
Whether throwing more passes in a workout than coach Kevin O’Connell estimates he’ll throw during a spring practice or connecting with veteran teammates on a club coming off a 14-win season, McCarthy seems to be operating as if the job will be his. He made it clear Tuesday he has no doubt about whether he’s ready for it.
“I know I’m ready to start,” he said, “because of all the work I’ve put in and just the confidence in my skills and abilities and just being able to do my job and simplify things to the best of my ability, every single day. I have a tremendous coaching staff, a tremendous group of guys around me that I can lean on, and they can lean on me.”
McCarthy, who became the highest-drafted quarterback in Vikings history when the team drafted him 10th overall in 2024, is well-acquainted with the pressure that’s inherent to a starting QB job on a contending team. He led Michigan to the College Football Playoff in his final two years there, winning a national championship as a junior in 2023.