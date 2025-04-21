Vikings players returned to the team’s Eagan headquarters Monday, when all NFL clubs with returning head coaches could begin their offseason workout programs.
Many players recovering from injuries, such as second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, hadn’t really left while continuing their rehabilitation this offseason at TCO Performance Center.
But coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy, last year’s 10th overall pick, will have “no limitations” when NFL rules allow full-team practices to resume next month. For now, O’Connell is limited to watching McCarthy throw to receivers without any coverage.
“He’s making a lot of throws that are required in our offense,” O’Connell said Monday. “Different types of drops, different types of rhythm and timing … and the total number of throws. … Based upon what I’ve heard and what we’ll ask of him this spring, I don’t know if he’ll have a day where he’ll throw as many balls as he was throwing during a two-hour rehab session when he was pairing with running and lifting. … I think he’s already there, now it’s a matter of applying it."
Here are five takeaways from O’Connell’s predraft news conference.
McCarthy ‘ready to hit the ground running’
What will O’Connell be looking for in McCarthy’s development as he takes the reins of the first-team offense this spring?
“The growth through the installations, how the quarterback fits with those installations and his absorption of what we’re doing,” O’Connell said. “It’ll be a matter of what do the X’s and O’s look like when there’s not competitive games? What do the fundamentals and technique look like when we’re really trying to harness growth? And then that development word comes in where we might not be talking in the same lens as we did a year ago when everything was brand new. … I think he’s ready to hit the ground running as of today.”
Vikings being ‘patient’ at backup QB
The Vikings’ plans behind McCarthy are still to be determined. Only Brett Rypien, a scout-team player highly regarded by O’Connell, is currently signed behind their new starter. O’Connell said the team looked into trade possibilities and that “we’ve been patient” in their pursuit after Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones signed elsewhere in March.