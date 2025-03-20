Vikings

New Vikings offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, teammates with the Colts, meet again

Center Kelly and guard Fries each lauded the other while talking to Twin Cities media and emphasized the importance of O-line chemistry.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 11:09PM
Guard Will Fries (75) and center Ryan Kelly (78) block for Indianapolis against the New England Patriots. The two will team up for the Vikings in 2025. (Doug Benc/The Associated Press)

It was about 10 hours after center Ryan Kelly agreed to terms with the Vikings that he got a call from a former Colts teammate, guard Will Fries.

Fries was agreeing to his own contract with Minnesota.

“I’m like, ‘There’s no way,‘” recalled Kelly, speaking with Twin Cities media via Zoom on Thursday. “That doesn’t happen. It doesn’t happen in free agency.”

The pair come to Minnesota as the two main cogs in a retool of the Vikings offensive line that also includes the addition of Buccaneers tackle Justin Skule. The chemistry Kelly and Fries bring with them will be helpful not only to each other in their acclimation to a new franchise but to the success of the O-line overall in 2025.

Kelly, a nine-year veteran, said that up until a few years ago, he’d imagined spending his whole professional career with one team. Most of the Colts' offensive line was made up of players they’d drafted, including Kelly in the first round in 2016 and Fries in the seventh in 2021.

Fries acknowledged Thursday that one of the biggest tasks for him and Kelly this spring will be winning the trust of the returning members of the Vikings' offensive line, including tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw, as the new guys in the room. The Vikings released former starting center Garrett Bradbury on Monday.

“The O-line position is the only position on the field where we truly rely on everybody else around us to do our jobs,” Kelly said. “It’s five as one. It has to be that mentality. Coming into a new season with any prior playing experience with the guy next to you is a big thing.”

Kelly watched Fries use his “no one’s gonna outwork me” mentality to grow through a rookie season when it was hard to find his spot on the line — the Colts went 9-8 in an up-and-down season — into a full-time starting role by 2023.

Fries opened 2024 strong but lost the season to a broken leg five games in.

He said Thursday his recovery has gone well and he feels like he’s “in a good spot” and “getting better.”

Kelly was in charge of blitz lookups and on-field adjustments for the Colts, and Fries said Kelly’s ability to identify defensive calls and pressures rubbed off on him through their four years playing together. He said Kelly also has helped improve his game in the film room.

“For us to see the game through almost the same lens … that’s a huge plus for the both of us,” Fries said.

Kelly’s depth of experience will aid the ascension of J.J. McCarthy to starting quarterback, too. Kelly said he’s learned through brief conversations with McCarthy and others within the Vikings organization that the young quarterback is “fiery.”

He’s seen more than enough variations of quarterback through his time with the Colts. Thirteen total, he said Thursday, the most recent being 2023 fourth overall draft pick Anthony Richardson.

“[McCarthy’s] got that energy that you want as a quarterback,” Kelly said. “As a young guy who missed his entire rookie season, I think you need that edge where this guy’s like, he wants to prove who he can be in this league … and I think he also understands there’s a lot he hasn’t seen, doesn’t know.”

McCarthy seems to have the reins firmly in his hands after a week’s worth of chatter about former Jets and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers joining the room fizzled out Wednesday.

Vikings encourage Mason to be himself

It’s no secret the Vikings needed a physical running back to pair with Aaron Jones after re-signing Jones ahead of free agency.

They wanted the type of back who will hit defenses in the mouth, and Saturday they acquired Jordan Mason via trade from San Francisco. Mason, an undrafted 25-year-old, was asked Thursday if he knew the Vikings needed a more physical presence in the role. Mason said the staff told him to be himself.

His physicality was evident as he racked up 512 yards after contact last season in 12 games, an average of 3.35 yards after contact per carry according to Pro Football Focus. Jones averaged 2.97 last year.

Where did it come from?

“I guess it came from not really having much speed,” Mason said. “So shoot, you gotta do something to get there. That was something I picked up early.”

Mason said Thursday that what appeals to him about Kevin O’Connell‘s offense is that “he wants to give [me] the ball.”

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

