It was about 10 hours after center Ryan Kelly agreed to terms with the Vikings that he got a call from a former Colts teammate, guard Will Fries.
Fries was agreeing to his own contract with Minnesota.
“I’m like, ‘There’s no way,‘” recalled Kelly, speaking with Twin Cities media via Zoom on Thursday. “That doesn’t happen. It doesn’t happen in free agency.”
The pair come to Minnesota as the two main cogs in a retool of the Vikings offensive line that also includes the addition of Buccaneers tackle Justin Skule. The chemistry Kelly and Fries bring with them will be helpful not only to each other in their acclimation to a new franchise but to the success of the O-line overall in 2025.
Kelly, a nine-year veteran, said that up until a few years ago, he’d imagined spending his whole professional career with one team. Most of the Colts' offensive line was made up of players they’d drafted, including Kelly in the first round in 2016 and Fries in the seventh in 2021.
Fries acknowledged Thursday that one of the biggest tasks for him and Kelly this spring will be winning the trust of the returning members of the Vikings' offensive line, including tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw, as the new guys in the room. The Vikings released former starting center Garrett Bradbury on Monday.
“The O-line position is the only position on the field where we truly rely on everybody else around us to do our jobs,” Kelly said. “It’s five as one. It has to be that mentality. Coming into a new season with any prior playing experience with the guy next to you is a big thing.”
Kelly watched Fries use his “no one’s gonna outwork me” mentality to grow through a rookie season when it was hard to find his spot on the line — the Colts went 9-8 in an up-and-down season — into a full-time starting role by 2023.