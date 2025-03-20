In his introductory news conference with Twin Cities media Wednesday, newly-signed Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers shared his experiences with the highs of winning a Super Bowl as a role player with the Eagles last season to the lows of being suspended for the entire 2023 season after being caught violating the NFL’s policy on gambling while with the Colts.
“I think the first thing I realized [about 2023] was the league doesn’t need anybody,” he said in a video call. “The league was still going on without me. It was, ‘Wow, nobody really cares.’”
Humbling, to say the least.
“I just knew that whole moment was something I needed,” said Rodgers, a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Colts. “Me sitting out a year and coming back and knowing nothing matters in my past but it’s how I respond knowing I was trying to change the narrative of my name, change my future. Continue to build my story up.
“I kind of stepped away from football and tried to understand where I was as a person. I just focused more on being a great son, a great father, a great partner. That was my main thing. Then getting back to the game it was like the missing piece to the puzzle that I needed. I can enjoy football now.”
As for winning a Super Bowl? Well, Rodgers is sporting a new Super Bowl logo tattoo.
“Took four hours,” he said. “Now I got to figure out where I’m going to put the next one.”
NFLPA survey helping Vikings
Apparently, the Vikings’ lofty reputation for providing a player-friendly home — culled from finishing first or second in each of the first three years of the NFL Players’ Association’s player surveys — is helping.