New Vikings Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Allen eager to see what Brian Flores has in store for them

Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, two tackles brought in by the Vikings via free agency to enhance Brian Flores’ reputation as one of the NFL’s premier defensive coordinators, spoke Wednesday about their time as Pro Bowl teammates in 2021, their current returns to good health and how they’re looking forward to a future of playing for a guy Allen referred to as “a mad scientist.”
“Some games, we’ll be in a 3-4 bringing pressure off both ends; some games, we’ll be switching it up,” Allen told Twin Cities media during a video call. “I really like how [Flores] is able to create space on the inside and allow guys to get one-on-ones.”
A year ago, free agency delivered to Flores Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. They became two of the league’s best edge rushers with a combined 23½ sacks and 41 quarterback hits.
Flores got by with them and mostly one-dimensional linemen who had little impact on the quarterback. That changed big-time this year when the Vikings kicked off free agency by giving Hargrave and Allen — two of the better interior pass rushers of their generation — contracts totaling $81 million with $42.3 million guaranteed.
How different does Flores’ front look, at least on paper? Well …
Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery — 2024 starters whose contracts expired — have combined for 19 sacks and 65 quarterback hits in 212 career games. Hargrave and Allen: 87½ sacks and 198 quarterback hits in 239 games.
“I just know [Flores] brings a lot of success on defense,” Hargrave said. “He’s got so many things he do that helps everybody out on the defense.”
No potential reward in free agency is without risk, of course. Hargrave is 32 and missed all but three games with a torn triceps while in San Francisco last season. Allen, 30, missed nine games because of a torn pectoral muscle but returned late in the season and played in all three of Washington’s playoff games.