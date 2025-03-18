Film review: Vikings getting ‘competitive edge’ with new guard Will Fries, center Ryan Kelly

The Vikings shoved a combined $43 million guaranteed last week to acquire two offensive linemen from the Indianapolis Colts.
Guard Will Fries, owner of a roughly $17.5 million annual deal, and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, signed for $9 million annually, are the faces of the Vikings' offensive line rebuild that was promised after last year’s 14-win team was derailed by a NFL playoff-record nine sacks in the Jan. 13 loss to the Rams.
With guard Ed Ingram and center Garrett Bradbury gone, Fries and Kelly are locked into the starting right guard and center spots for next season. Below is a look at what the Vikings are getting in both blockers.
Right guard Will Fries
Fries, who turns 27 in April, played four different positions at Penn State — both guard and tackle spots, primarily right tackle — before he was drafted in the seventh round by the Colts in 2021. That was 162 picks after former Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman took guard Wyatt Davis out of Ohio State in the third round; Davis did not make an NFL roster last season.
Not to rain on your NFL draft parade, but despite getting passed up 247 times before he was selected, Fries eventually developed into a reliable starter who took a job from journeyman Matt Pryor in the middle of his second season in 2022, and didn’t let go.
Fries has started only one full season (2023) after suffering a tibia fracture in Week 5 last year. But Vikings executives and coaches saw enough off 31 starts to make him the 10th-highest paid guard at $17.5 million per season.
Below is a seven-play clip of the Colts' Week 1 loss against the Texans last season. You’ll see Fries excel in various situations (in order): climbing to the second level on a zone run; turning a defensive tackle on a gap run; leveling a Texans linebacker on an inside split zone run; winning solo on a defensive end in pass protection.
Fries was primarily a tackle in college, making him a relatively big guard at 6-6 and 305 pounds. Between Fries, Kelly (6-4, 307 pounds) and last year’s left guard, Blake Brandel (6-6, 315), the Vikings will have a larger interior than they had with the 6-3, 300-pound Bradbury at center. However, Brandel might well be in a competition this summer to keep his job.