Since the start of the legal tampering period Monday, the Vikings have addressed all of their biggest offseason needs in some capacity.
Interior offensive line? Check, check, check. Defensive tackle? Double check. Cornerback? Check that off, too.
And they still have about $25-$30 million in cap space available for 2025.
One major position where they’ve still yet to make a move is quarterback. With the departures of Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens, another backup is needed to join second-year projected starter J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien in the Vikings corps.
Aaron Rodgers is the biggest name in that potential mix, but the former Packers and Jets quarterback has given no indication he’s in a hurry to sign somewhere.
Here’s a look at who’s staying, arriving and leaving, plus which 2024 Vikings are still on the market.
Staying
CB Byron Murphy Jr.: Re-signed for three years with about $34.8 million fully guaranteed and an $18 million signing bonus.
RB Aaron Jones: Re-signed for two years and $10.5 million with an $8 million signing bonus.
S Harrison Smith: Decided to return for 14th season, renegotiating his contract to earn a $10.25 million base salary in 2025.
S Theo Jackson: Agreed to a two-year extension as a restricted free agent, worth up to $12.6 million.
P Ryan Wright: Agreed to a one-year, $1.45 million deal as a restricted free agent.
Arriving
G Will Fries: Left the Colts for a five-year deal worth up to $88 million.
DT Jonathan Allen: Released by the Commanders and signed a three-year, $51 million contract.
DT Javon Hargrave: Released by 49ers and agreed to a two-year deal worth $19 million guaranteed.
C Ryan Kelly: Signed from the Colts to a two-year, $18 million contract.
CB Isaiah Rodgers: Signed from the Eagles for two years and $5.5 million with a $4.875 million signing bonus.
LB Eric Wilson: Returned to Minnesota after spending three seasons with the Packers. Terms were not disclosed.
OT Justin Skule: Terms for the former Buccaneers backup were not announced.
CB Tavierre Thomas: Former Bucs special teams leader got a one-year, $2 million deal.
S Bubba Bolden: Signed after a tryout after not being with an NFL team last season.
Leaving
QB Sam Darnold: Signed with Seattle for three years, $100.5 million ($55 million guaranteed).
QB Daniel Jones: Signed with the Colts for one year and $14 million.
S Cam Bynum: Signed with the Colts for four years and $40 million.
TE Johnny Mundt: Signed with the Jaguars for two years and up to $5.5 million.
G Ed Ingram: Traded to the Texans for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
QB Nick Mullens: Signed a two-year deal with $3 million guaranteed with the Jaguars.
WR Trent Sherfield Sr.: Joined the Broncos on a two-year deal worth $6 million.
OLB Pat Jones II: Agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Panthers.
DL Jerry Tillery: Signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.
Remaining free agents
OT Cam Robinson
CB Shaq Griffin
G Dalton Risner
WR Brandon Powell
G Dan Feeney
OT David Quessenberry
OLB Jihad Ward
CB Fabian Moreau
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
RB Cam Akers
