Running back Aaron Jones has said he would like to end his NFL career in Minnesota, and the Vikings on Sunday agreed to extend their relationship for another two seasons.
Vikings to re-sign running back Aaron Jones on a two-year deal
Jones, 30, agreed to a new deal on the eve of NFL free agency negotiations picking up steam on Monday.
Jones, the 30-year-old former Packers starter, agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $20 million, a league source confirmed to the Star Tribune. The deal prevents the pending free agent from testing the open market as players on expiring contracts can begin negotiating with other teams on Monday; new deals can be signed Wednesday, when free agency officially opens.
“I hope to be here to the end of my career, honestly,” Jones said Jan. 1. “This is an excellent place, an excellent upstairs, training room, all across the board. This is an excellent place. So, this is where if I can finish my career here, this is where I’d like to finish my career at.”
Jones' first year with the Vikings went well for both sides, evident by them recently agreeing to push back a void date in Jones' previous contract. By negotiating a contract ahead of their new deadline on Tuesday, the Vikings maintain salary cap flexibility with a remaining $3.2 million charge from the old deal. The Vikings entered free agency this month with about $60 million in salary cap room, about sixth-most in the league, per OverTheCap.com.
After the Packers released Jones in a cost-cutting move following seven seasons in Green Bay, he came to his old division rival and immediately became a focal point of the Vikings offense. Jones took a career-high 255 carries and ranked third on the team with 51 catches. His 1,546 yards from scrimmage were nearly a career high.
But while he played all 17 games, injuries mounted. So, Jones' return may not prevent the Vikings from adding another runner to complement him. Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah joined a chorus of evaluators who lauded this year’s NFL draft class of running backs. Last season, coach Kevin O’Connell cycled through options behind Jones, starting off with Ty Chandler before turning to Cam Akers.
