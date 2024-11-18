NASHVILLE - Dalton Risner played left guard for the Vikings last season, as he’d done his whole career. But when the team started working him at right guard after bringing him back on a one-year deal this offseason, it seemed possible he’d eventually replace Ed Ingram in the starting lineup.
Vikings guard Dalton Risner moves to the right, replaces Ed Ingram on offensive line
The Vikings gave Dalton Risner, who’s usually on the left side, some practice at the new position before he got the start. He said he’s good for more because “everything’s flipped.”
The Vikings made the move Sunday, starting Risner in place of Ingram at right guard in their 23-13 win over the Titans. It was Risner’s first start of the season, after he started 11 games last year, and the first of his career at right guard.
“I wanted to take a look with Dalton being healthy now, seeing if we could get a little bit more just of a veteran presence there,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “It was a tough challenge to have Dalton’s first start on the right side be against [Jeffery] Simmons and [T’Vondre] Sweat. That’s two of the best interior guys playing right now in this league, and they are a huge part of how they’re able to play all that shell coverage and really eat up combinations and all those things. We’ll look at the tape and see how Dalton did. I just felt his play style. I felt him totally into the game.”
Ingram, whom the Vikings took with the 59th overall pick in the 2022 draft, had started 41 games in his first three seasons, and hung onto his starting job through the first half of this season as Risner stayed on injured reserve because of a back injury that occurred in training camp.
The Vikings had begun working Risner at right guard before his injury, seemingly to give themselves another option if Ingram struggled. He’d continued to work on the switch to the right side, and learned this week he would start instead of Ingram. He admitted things felt a bit clunky Sunday.
“I’m a guy that, I mean, I played nothing but left guard for five years,” he said. “Everything’s flipped. And there’s a lot of things I’m still trying to get used to. This game is so much more technical than people realize, and for me, it’s just focusing in every play. Left guard, I hear the play, it’s done. Right guard, it’s like, ‘Let me really assess this.’ You can’t think about that on game day; you’ve got to be quicker. But it’s been a fun switch.”
O’Connell said he doesn’t want to make the guard lineup a “week to week” switch but said he did want to introduce some competition for the spot in the final weeks of the season.
“And at the same time, I was proud of the way Ed handled the week as well,” O’Connell said. “He was knowing he’d be one snap away; he was asking great questions and he was prepared and ready to roll.”
Addison leaves with cramps; Oliver injures ankle
Wide receiver Jordan Addison, who scored his third receiving touchdown of the year Sunday and nearly had another TD, left the game because of leg cramps in the fourth quarter. “We tried to do all the different tactics you do when that happens, but he just wasn’t able to get there to get back in the game,” O’Connell said.
Tight end Josh Oliver had his left ankle in a walking boot in the locker room, after he exited the game because of an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. O’Connell said Oliver would undergo further evaluation when the Vikings return to Minnesota.
Big days for Van Ginkel, Jones
Edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel and Patrick Jones II each had two-sack days, taking Will Levis down on plays when the Vikings brought four or fewer rushers. Van Ginkel’s two sacks give him a career-high eight for the season; Jones is now at seven, also a career high.
“He’s so consistent,” O’Connell said of Jones. “Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel get a ton of credit, as they should. They’re playing outstanding football. ‘JG’ is playing as well as anybody in the league, in my opinion. I think it just shows the versatility of that group. Dallas Turner had some really nice rushes as well and just kind of athletic plays out there. That group as a whole is really a strength.”
Vikings host Nashville reunion
Ring of Honor member Jared Allen is one of several former Vikings players who retired to Nashville. On Sunday, Allen was on the sideline with country star Jake Owen to greet O’Connell before the game.
The defensive end was one of six former Vikings who live in the Nashville area and attended the game. Hall of Fame guard Steve Hutchinson was there, as were linebacker Audie Cole, running back Toby Gerhart, linebacker Lemanski Hall and returner Terry Obee.
The Vikings defense proved too much for Titans QB Will Levis in a 23-13 victory in which Sam Darnold got back on track and Tennessee was penalized 13 times.