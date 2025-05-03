After the Timberwolves dropped a fourth consecutive game, to the Kings on Nov. 27, Anthony Edwards held court at his locker and tried to diagnose where the season was going wrong. That interview session was unlike any he has had in five seasons with the Wolves.
Edwards was an open book that night after the Wolves fell to 8-10, and he lamented that the players couldn’t talk to each other like other teams could.
Among the things Edwards said that night: “However many of us it is, all 15, we go into our own shell and we’re just growing away from each other. It’s obvious.”
He added: “We can’t talk to each other. … Just like we playing with a bunch of little kids. Everybody, the whole team. We just can’t talk to each other. And we’ve got to figure it out, because we can’t go down this road.”
Flash forward to Game 4 of the playoff series against the Lakers, and these comments from Edwards after the Wolves took a 3-1 lead against the Lakers in a series nobody expected them.
“The best thing about our whole locker room, for me, is the way they allow me to talk to them,” he said. “The way I talk, it may come off as hard, mean or disrespectful. But none of my teammates take it that way. I think that’s the best thing about it. I get on Jaden. … I get on Rudy, everybody. We all coachable and we all can talk to each other.”
How did the Wolves get to that point, from not being able to talk to each other in November to the point where they could say anything and not get hurt or upset? It’s one of the reasons the Wolves saved their season and are on the eve of a second-round playoff series.
“There was a lot of frustration early on in the season that led to some of those walls being put up,” coach Chris Finch said. “But I don’t think that was the nature of who we truly are.”