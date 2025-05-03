You didn’t have to engage in many conversations in the vicinity of First Avenue and North 6th Street this winter to hear a certain refrain.
I heard it from two Timberwolves team broadcasters, one team executive and one team staffer. I never heard a player use these exact words, but they did echo the sentiment.
The phrase: “In Finchy we trust.”
For the second time in three years, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly upended a winning team with a blockbuster summer trade.
Two years after trading a slew of players and draft picks for the awkward-but-effective Rudy Gobert, and right before training camp was to begin, Connelly traded star forward Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and other assets.
For the second time in three years, Connelly essentially told coach Chris Finch, “All that continuity you were building? Sorry, pal. Start over with a key player who will require time to adapt, and who will be unpopular with the fan base. Good luck. I’ll stay out the way, not doing interviews or answering questions during the season, so you get to deal with all the grief.”
We can see a pattern developing. Connelly makes the big deal, angers the fan base, and relies on Finch to figure it all out.
Then Finch does.