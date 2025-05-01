RandBall: Five narratives the Wolves demolished along with the Lakers

The Wolves are bad in the clutch and would suffer in tight games against the Lakers: Again, this was not a delusional opinion going into the series. The Wolves were a bad clutch team for a lot of this season. Going against Doncic and LeBron James seemed like a terrible matchup in that regard. But Anthony Edwards continued to make tremendous strides as a decision-maker, shifting away from hero ball to take what defenses were giving him. The Wolves’ smothering cadre of lengthy and strong defenders kept the Lakers from getting good shots late. And Minnesota ended up outscoring Los Angeles in every single fourth quarter in the series, most importantly in Games 3-5 when the outcome hung in the balance in the closing minutes.