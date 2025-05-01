The Wolves played with fire by not doing what easily dismantles the Lakers. Drive downhill, where good things happen when you penetrate the paint against a team that can’t protect its rim.
In the end, however, a mountain of a man fueled their entrance into the second round of the NBA playoffs. Because he dominated at the rim.
The Wolves closed out the Lakers with a 103-96 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, and 7-foot-3 Rudy Gobert nearly had his jersey torn off by celebrating teammates.
Minnesota led by as many as 14 points in the first half, only to relinquish the lead in the second half as they heaved wayward three-pointer after wayward three-pointer. The Wolves went 7-for-47 from three. I’m sure you all were screaming, “Stop. Don’t do it. Get help,” wherever you watched the game.
When the Wolves offense is at its best, Gobert is getting baskets. Either by putting back missed shots or rolling to the basket for a trap-busting bounce pass or a lob for a dunk. That wasn’t quite the case Wednesday.
The Wolves needed all of Gobert on a night when they couldn’t hit water if they jumped into a shower. Gobert poured in 27 points, his best for a playoff game, on 12-for-15 shooting while hauling in 24 rebounds. Gobert had never scored more than 19 points in 24 playoff games for the Wolves before Wednesday.
Heck, he had scored a total of 14 points over the previous four games of this series. And the Wolves needed him badly Wednesday. He pulled down nine offensive rebounds and added two blocks as well.
The Wolves had air superiority coming into this series, but they used it the wrong way.