When they have moved the ball and been unselfish, they have given Los Angeles more than it can handle. Their aerial game Wednesday was more perimeter-focused early on than it needed to be. Had they hit more open shots, the game would have been a blowout. But it wasn’t. And a Lakers team with Luka Doncic (back) and LeBron James (knee) hobbling at times still forced the Wolves to make key plays down the stretch to pull out the game.