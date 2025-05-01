The Timberwolves needed the better part of the NBA’s regular season to figure out who they are, how they fit and what another blockbuster trade meant to the overall dynamics.
As maddening as it was to watch at times, cohesion doesn’t always come in lickety-split order.
It all makes sense now.
The result of that process is why Wolves fans should feel optimistic after watching the team dispatch the Los Angeles Lakers in five games to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
The Wolves have become a basketball chameleon.
They can win in different ways, with different styles and versions of themselves.
Boiled to its essence, the Wolves knocked out the Lakers because two great players cannot overcome a very good team. No matter what national media might scream, this wasn’t an upset. It’s simple math. And basketball logic.
If the Lakers were a musical act, they would be called “Luka, LeBron and the Loiterers.” The Lakers had only one way to win and no Plan B.