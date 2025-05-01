Timberwolves overtime: 10 things to know after the Game 5 victory in Los Angeles

Rudy Gobert stood tall with 27 points and 24 rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 103-96 Game 5 victory that sent Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers home for the summer after a 4-1 first-round NBA series loss.
TNT studio host and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal did something he’d otherwise never do during Wednesday’s Games 5 broadcast from Los Angeles.
He praised Gobert for his play.
O’Neal did so after he pretended to gag on his words.
“I hate to say it, but Rudy Gobert is dominating,” Shaq said. “I’m happy for him.”
Gobert’s 1-for-6 performance in Game 4 was his worst of the season. In Game 4, the Lakers went smaller than they even already had and Gobert played big.
Really big.
He was the first Wolf to reach double-digit scoring early in the second quarter. He had 15 points on 10-for-17 shooting with eight rebounds and a block while he played 20 minutes by halftime. His putback slam put some punctuation.