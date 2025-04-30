Timberwolves have a chance to close out NBA playoff series with Lakers on Wednesday

The Wolves have that experience of closing teams out on the road. Both series-clinching games they won a season ago came on the road — Game 4 in Phoenix and Game 7 in Denver. Perhaps they can draw on that series against the Suns for Wednesday. Few were picking them to advance, and even when the Wolves took a big lead in that series, they didn’t let Phoenix back into it. So even up 3-1 against the Lakers, their backs haven’t come off that wall in their eyes. Especially not with James and Doncic on the other side.