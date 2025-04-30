Wolves

Timberwolves have a chance to close out NBA playoff series with Lakers on Wednesday

Leading 3-1, the Wolves claim they won’t look past a chance to send LeBron James and Luka Doncic home for the summer.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 12:51AM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) steals the ball from Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during Game 4 on Sunday at Target Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

LOS ANGELES – Two days after the NBA regular season ended, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards gathered the team together before their first practice in preparation for their series against the Lakers. He had a message for them, according to point guard Mike Conley.

“Just saying how, ‘This ain’t gonna be good enough, what we were doing at that time. Our ability to turn a switch on and off is not going to be there, so we have to be locked in and ready to go, and it starts in that practice,’” Conley said Edwards told the team. “To have that awareness to say those things at his age is very important, and it gave us a good springboard into the postseason.”

The Wolves have kept that message in mind since that day, and now they are one win away from knocking out LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers in Game 5 in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

By their own admission, the Wolves are a team that thrives when their backs are against a wall and people doubt them, so how do they keep that mindset when they are up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and heavily favored to advance?

“We don’t have any choice,” forward Julius Randle said. “We haven’t done anything. We’ve won three games, which is great, but we got one more to finish the job for this series and got to keep moving on. We played good basketball up until this point, but we’re not done.”

Coach Chris Finch said the Wolves focused in Tuesday’s practice on some things that got a little “loose” in their game plan execution in Game 4. It’s good for the Wolves that they have some things to work on instead of thinking they played a perfect game. They have also tried to keep in mind what the general consensus was coming into the series as motivation up 3-1.

As Edwards said after Game 4: “I told them it’s going to be the toughest game that we’ve played all season, all series, because everyone is going to be against us. It’s going to be 300,000 people and then the Timberwolves, players and then the coaches and then the organization that travels. … Back against the wall in enemy territory. These are the moments that we should live for — going on the road and trying to close a team out.”

The Wolves have that experience of closing teams out on the road. Both series-clinching games they won a season ago came on the road — Game 4 in Phoenix and Game 7 in Denver. Perhaps they can draw on that series against the Suns for Wednesday. Few were picking them to advance, and even when the Wolves took a big lead in that series, they didn’t let Phoenix back into it. So even up 3-1 against the Lakers, their backs haven’t come off that wall in their eyes. Especially not with James and Doncic on the other side.

“Our motivation has been through people doubting us outside of our team,” Conley said. “Like Ant said, we weren’t picked to win this thing, we weren’t picked to do anything in the postseason. We line up there tomorrow, that’s what we think about. We think about that as soon as we set foot on the court and go out there and play as hard as we can.”

Finch on officiating

Finch was asked at Tuesday’s practice if he expected the whistles to be any tighter in light of the NBA saying officials erred in not calling a foul on Jaden McDaniels for tripping Doncic in the final minute of Game 4.

The Wolves coach, speaking about the variance of playoff officiating at large, reminded people the Lakers weren’t called for a foul in nearly 20 minutes in Game 1, and that the Wolves haven’t let the whistles affect them too much in this series.

Related Coverage

Wolves

Reusse: Wolves’ success noticed by Minnesota hoops royalty

Sports

RandBall: Wait, a Minnesota team benefited from a missed call in a big game?

Wolves

NBA says Lakers denied a chance to take lead late in Game 4 because of missed call

Wolves

Emotional Wolves keep from boiling over, lead Lakers in playoff series

“I don’t feel the need to have any hand-wringing about missed calls right now,” Finch said. “We’ve not made this series about any calls, any whistles or any things that have gone against us or for us — even when they started Game 1 and they didn’t call a foul on the Lakers for 20 minutes, which is unheard of.

“We’re not worried about it. We’re just gonna play. Sometimes it’s going to go for you, sometimes it’s going to go against you, but if you’ve watched the playoffs, you can call a foul literally every possession and then some they call and some they don’t. We have to develop a tough mindset, play through it all and keep focusing on things that we know can help bring us success.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Wolves have a chance to close out NBA playoff series with Lakers on Wednesday

card image

Leading 3-1, the Wolves claim they won’t look past a chance to send LeBron James and Luka Doncic home for the summer.

Wolves

Reusse: Wolves’ success noticed by Minnesota hoops royalty

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image

Sports

RandBall: Wait, a Minnesota team benefited from a missed call in a big game?

card image