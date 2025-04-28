Most teams who were down 10 entering the fourth quarter against a prime Luka Doncic and the ageless LeBron James, who were both playing at the peak of their powers Sunday, might have recognized it could their night.
But this Timberwolves team, equal parts infuriating and invigorating during a tumultuous regular season, had the Lakers right where they wanted them.
The Wolves outlasted the Lakers for a thrilling 116-113 victory in Game 4 at Target Center to take a 3-1 series lead in a game that will go down as a classic in the Anthony Edwards era.
Doncic went for 38; James for 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Edwards, who scored 43, and the Wolves didn’t care. As teammate Donte DiVincenzo put it after the game, Edwards is a mirror for the team, and he helps infuse that belief that the odds are never too long for the Wolves.
“Throughout the entire season whether in the storms of ups and downs and different guys in the lineup and trying to figure out and get guys comfortable when it comes winning time the dude knows how to win,” Edwards said. “That’s flat out what it comes down to.”
For the second consecutive game, the Wolves were the smarter and more disciplined team down the stretch, an ironic twist for those who paid close attention to their last-game issues in the regular season. They were also likely the fresher team, as Lakers coach J.J. Redick leaned on the same five players for the entire second half.
The Wolves sensed it, and they knew they could attack, with Edwards at the head of the snake.
“I felt like they was gassed going down the stretch,” Edwards said. “Just trying to keep my foot on the pedal and keep going.”