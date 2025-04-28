Anthony Edwards grew up idolizing Kevin Durant. Last year, in the first round of the playoffs, he and the Timberwolves swept Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Edwards spent much of the Paris Olympics befriending and studying LeBron James, whom he now describes as a “big brother.” Today, Edwards and the Wolves are 48 minutes away from a gentleman’s sweep of LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers.
If Edwards has your poster on his wall, he might not be worshipping you. He might be plotting your destruction.
After Edwards’ dominating performance in the Wolves’ 116-113 victory over the Lakers on Sunday at Target Center, the Wolves lead the series 3-1 and Edwards is one game away from taking down another two stars.
Last year, he and the Wolves swept Durant and Kevin Booker, then beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray before losing to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.
Now Edwards is trying to take down Doncic and James, and his approach has been anything but diplomatic.
In Game 3, Edwards and James laughed together on the court during a timeout.
In Game 4, Edwards shoved James in the chest, then wrestled with him, drawing a foul that might have seemed silly if not for the intent behind it.