“It’s gonna be physical, man,” Edwards said. “I’m gonna say I was trying to make a point, but … just let him know that we’re here. You ain’t just gonna push us around all night. … I’m gonna try to get under his skin. We played together for Team USA. He was like a big brother to me. He looked out for me, helped me out a lot, reading the game and IQ and everything. I’m just trying to be a pest out there."