JJ Redick employed a fifth-grade AAU basketball strategy Sunday. The one where a coach picks his five best players and only plays them, hoping to win a B bracket championship.
Except Redick unveiled his no-reserves lineup in an NBA playoff game.
The Los Angeles Lakers rookie coach did so with a 40-year-old who has gray in his beard and 71,137 career minutes logged on his legs, and another player who is not exactly known for his fitness and was coming off an illness that, in his own words, required him to spend the previous day “mostly laying down, not doing anything, just trying to get some rest.”
Redick threw the basketball equivalent of a Hail Mary.
The gamble didn’t work. And it might have cost his team a winnable game, and potentially, the first-round series.
Redick played five players the entire second half of a 116-113 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first-round series.
Target Center has experienced very few occasions that can match the drama that unfolded on the court.
Redick left himself ripe for second-guessing with his personnel strategy. He became the first NBA coach to ride five players for the entire second half since 1997, according to TSN statistician Keerthika Uthayakumar.