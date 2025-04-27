Sunday’s showdown between the Wolves and the Lakers is the biggest game of the series — so far. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST.
Minnesota, already leading 2-1 in the series, has the opportunity to take control with the home contest. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels were exceptional in Game 3, and more big performances will be needed.
After taking a 1-0 lead following the first game of the series, the Wolves had issues matching Los Angeles’ physicality and intensity in game 2 and suffered the loss. Learning from that defeat and making sure it doesn’t happen again will show just how series this team is about being legit title contenders.
For the Lakers, this will be the first time a game has been played with only one day in between. The short rest period could be an issue for the 40-year-old LeBron James, who was phenomenal in Game 3 but ultimately ran out of gas late. He finished with 38 points and 10 rebounds, but logged 41 minutes. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both played 40+ minutes as well.
Can the Lakers turn back the clock to even the series heading back to Los Angeles?
Following below for live updates of the game.