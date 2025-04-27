The Latest

Live Updates: Wolves host Lakers in Game 4 Sunday matinee

Leading 2-1 in the series, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves have a chance to take control against LeBron James and Lakers in the Game 4 showdown at Target Center.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 27, 2025 at 6:00PM
Leading 2-1 in the series, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance to take control against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers in Sunday’s Game 4 showdown. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sunday’s showdown between the Wolves and the Lakers is the biggest game of the series — so far. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST.

Minnesota, already leading 2-1 in the series, has the opportunity to take control with the home contest. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels were exceptional in Game 3, and more big performances will be needed.

After taking a 1-0 lead following the first game of the series, the Wolves had issues matching Los Angeles’ physicality and intensity in game 2 and suffered the loss. Learning from that defeat and making sure it doesn’t happen again will show just how series this team is about being legit title contenders.

Can the Wolves seize the moment?

For the Lakers, this will be the first time a game has been played with only one day in between. The short rest period could be an issue for the 40-year-old LeBron James, who was phenomenal in Game 3 but ultimately ran out of gas late. He finished with 38 points and 10 rebounds, but logged 41 minutes. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both played 40+ minutes as well.

Can the Lakers turn back the clock to even the series heading back to Los Angeles?

Following below for live updates of the game.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

