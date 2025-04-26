Wolves lineup adjusts, takes control in series with Lakers

Luka Doncic scored four consecutive points in Game 3 after isolating against Rudy Gobert — two from the free-throw line and another on a jump shot. The score was tied 103-103, and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called a timeout. He took Gobert out and put Naz Reid back in the game.
The Wolves then outscored the Lakers 13-1 to win the game 116-104 on Friday night and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round NBA playoff series headed into Game 4 on Sunday at Target Center.
The adjustment was the most obvious example of something Finch has done throughout the season with his depth off the bench; instead of being married to the same closing lineup, he will close with whatever mix of five players makes most sense on a given night. Even if that means Gobert is quote-unquote played off the floor because of unfavorable matchups.
Against a smaller Lakers team, Finch pulled that lever, and the lineup the Wolves had on the floor for the final 4 minutes, 37 seconds spaced the floor offensively and played good defense without Gobert. The configuration was Reid-Julius Randle-Jaden McDaniels-Anthony Edwards-Donte DiVincenzo. It equaled a Wolves win.
“Down at the [offensive] end of the floor we had a pretty good rhythm before that so it was easy to return to that,” Finch said of his decision.
Edwards especially found room to operate with that lineup, and the Wolves’ clutch-time offense never looked better than it did in Game 3.
The regular season laid the groundwork for the move. The Wolves often brag about how they have “eight starters,” and throughout the season, Finch has not been afraid to close with any of the eight. But that can be perilous to a team’s culture, when egos, minutes and playing time are all involved.
“Everybody wants to finish games. Everybody wants to play all the minutes out there,” Finch said. “For the most part, everybody’s been great.