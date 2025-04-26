It’s often said that an NBA playoffs series never really begins until the road team wins a game.
That happened in Game 1 a week ago in Los Angeles when Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels paced a tremendous effort by the Minnesota Timberwolves bench to a statement-making 117-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Los Angeles, arguably the most star-studded team in the NBA led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, responded three nights later and evened the series following their 94-85 victory.
Now things get interesting as the series shifts to the Twin Cities for Games 3 and 4, the first of which tips off Friday night at 8:30 p.m. CST.
“We just told the guys, our performances in L.A. and the results out there, all’s we’ve done is earn the right to be able to be great at home,” head coach Chris Finch said Thursday. “That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to come out with a big start tomorrow. It should be a lot of fun and get the series back in our advantage.”
“We have to not be too worried about where we’re at. When we’re on the road, there’s no distractions and you’re just trying to silence a crowd,” point guard Mike Conley added. “At home, we need to find a way to pick up our crowd, get our crowd involved and make it a very, very tough and hostile environment like teams can be … when we go on the road.”
