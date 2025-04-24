Home playoff games were trouble for Timberwolves last season

With their series against the Lakers tied 1-1, the Timberwolves will end up advancing to the second round if they can just hold serve at Target Center for the remainder of the series.
That’s easier said than done for this team.
The Wolves were 3-5 at home last season in the playoffs, a head-scratching number considering how well they played on the road (6-2).
Then during the regular season, the Wolves were only one game better at home (25-16) than they were on the road (24-17). Earlier in the season, coach Chris Finch expressed some befuddlement as to why that was, but as the Wolves gear up for Friday night, Finch didn’t seem as concerned about his team’s performance at home.
“We just told the guys, our performances in L.A. and the results out there, all’s we’ve done is earn the right to be able to be great at home,” Finch said. “That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to come out with a big start tomorrow. It should be a lot of fun and get the series back in our advantage.”
There should be some extra energy in the building Friday night, in part because the 8:30 p.m. tip time should accommodate those who might want to swing by a happy hour before the game. But also because the Lakers tend to draw a decent amount of their fans wherever they go. Naz Reid said that wasn’t a worry to him, especially if the Wolves take care of what they need to do.
“Even throughout the season, it’s kind of difficult because you are at home so you are a little bit laxed,” Reid said. “But it’s the playoffs. Have that sense of urgency, being mindful and understanding of the time and situation we’re in right now.”
If there’s one downside to games at Target Center in the postseason, it’s that the nervous energy courses through the building quickly when things go wrong for the Wolves. The team can sometimes feel that, and there can be a snowball effect. That dates back for the era of Wolves to the 2022 playoffs, when they let some large leads slip away at home against the Grizzlies.