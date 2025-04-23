Wolves

Neal: Timberwolves still hold the advantages in playoff series against Lakers

Nothing else that happened matters as much as this: They’ll play three of the next four games at home.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 2:25PM
Lakers guard Luka Doncic finds room among the Timberwolves during the second half Tuesday. Doncic finished with 31 points. (Eric Thayer/The Associated Press)

By now, you’ve had time to sleep this one off.

I hope you woke up with one pacifying thought.

Hey, the Twins actually won a game. No, not that.

What a win by the Wild. Not that either.

You should believe the Wolves can win this series more than you did four days ago.

The Lakers did not outclass the Wolves in Game 2. When the Wolves collectively are playing their best, they are good enough to win three of the next five games and take the series.

Los Angeles led 45-23 with 7:55 left in the second quarter. Not only were the Lakers unable to pile on, but they scored just 49 points the rest of the game.

With 2 minutes, 47 seconds left to play Tuesday, the Wolves had the ball down 90-81. Despite all the self-inflicted damage that occurred over the previous 46 minutes of migraine-inducing basketball, the Wolves had a chance to cut the lead to seven, or six.

Anthony Edwards was stripped by LeBron James, the Wolves turned the ball over on their next three possessions, and they were done.

But the sleeping giant didn’t suddenly awaken. The Wolves snoozed through the first quarter and a half to put themselves in another hole.

After a comprehensive Game 1 win, they knew the Lakers would respond in Game 2. They played as if they were unprepared for the adjustments their opponent was going to make.

They now know how physical the Lakers want to play this series. The Wolves wilted from that physicality in the first quarter, when they fell into an insurmountable hole.

“I can’t remember what happened in the first quarter,” Edwards said. “We just couldn’t get stops.”

Well, the first quarter will be on film back in Minneapolis, if Edwards needs a reminder. There’s often a different level of physicality in the postseason. The Wolves failed to adapt Tuesday and suffered because of it.

They didn’t get downhill, attack the rim and use their size advantage. Their offense looked disjointed early, with poor ball movement compounded by missing open looks. After swishing 21 three-pointers in Game 1, they made only five Tuesday. And many were good looks.

My colleague Chris Hine posted on social media that, with less than 11 minutes left in the third quarter, six Wolves had combined to go 3-for-25 from the field.

The Lakers are not a dominant defensive team — how can they be when they don’t have rim protectors and Luka Doncic often waves opponents by? The indictment is on the Wolves for getting away from what led to a 17-4 finish to the regular season and a statement win in Game 1.

We know James and Doncic are going to get calls. The Wolves lost composure early and piled on with unnecessary fouls. Donte DiVincenzo made himself unplayable because of foul trouble, forcing Terrance Shannon Jr. into the game in the first half.

But this is all correctable. The Lakers have two great players in James and Doncic. The Wolves not nicknamed Ant can outplay the rest of that bunch.

And, yes, that means even when Rudy Gobert is isolated away from the basket, which happened plenty Tuesday.

So step one is to maintain composure. Avoid the charging calls, stop playing with too much force, don’t demand replays when plays don’t go as planned. Jaden McDaniels, eliminate the leg-locking and tripping of Doncic that went on in the second half. All that must stop.

The next is to keep moving on offense and get into favorable matchups. The Wolves found their offense in the second half and climbed out of that hole. Julius Randle, who has been knocked for his previous postseason exploits, led the Wolves with 27 points, the best total of his career in a playoff game, on 9-for-15 shooting. More of that please. McDaniels and Naz Reid must show up on offense.

A couple more steps. The Wolves have started poorly in each of the first two games. Not ideal on the road but also a reason why the Game 1 win more impressive. Coming home for Games 3 and 4 at Target Center should provide the early spark they need.

And, if they want to consider a lineup tweak, the Lakers hunted for Mike Conley Jr., when they had the ball. Consider starting DiVincenzo in Game 3 to provide a different look.

The Lakers have not presented anything insurmountable. Los Angeles has scored 95 and 94 points in two games. You have to like the Wolves’ chances on most nights if that’s the best the Lakers can produce.

Everyone who played and watched Tuesday’s game has had a night to sleep it off. It would have been nice if the Wolves had gotten greedy and found a way to win Tuesday,

They still left Los Angeles with the win they needed. That’s still an excellent outcome.

The series is tied 1-1, with three of the next four games at the House of Howl.

about the writer

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

