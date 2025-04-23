By now, you’ve had time to sleep this one off.
I hope you woke up with one pacifying thought.
Hey, the Twins actually won a game. No, not that.
What a win by the Wild. Not that either.
You should believe the Wolves can win this series more than you did four days ago.
The Lakers did not outclass the Wolves in Game 2. When the Wolves collectively are playing their best, they are good enough to win three of the next five games and take the series.
Los Angeles led 45-23 with 7:55 left in the second quarter. Not only were the Lakers unable to pile on, but they scored just 49 points the rest of the game.
With 2 minutes, 47 seconds left to play Tuesday, the Wolves had the ball down 90-81. Despite all the self-inflicted damage that occurred over the previous 46 minutes of migraine-inducing basketball, the Wolves had a chance to cut the lead to seven, or six.