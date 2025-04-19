Conspiracy theories got tossed out on social media approximately three seconds after the NBA’s playoff matchups were set.
The fix is in!
The Timberwolves will have to play five on eight!
There’s no way the NBA will let the Lakers lose!
That serves as the backdrop in what will be the biggest test of the Wolves’ emotional maturity and mental toughness beginning Saturday night in Los Angeles in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Lakers.
Standing in the path is the superstar tandem of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers championship mystique and a suspicious perception that the NBA — and, by proxy, the officials — will do whatever it takes to ensure the Lakers advance because they represent ratings gold.
The Wolves can’t allow themselves to get stuck in that quicksand.
If they expend time and energy on the wrong thing, it is destined to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.