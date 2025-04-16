Timberwolves-Lakers matchup chart: Game times, TV information, key players

Doncic has four of them himself. Two of them while with Dallas and two with the Lakers, including a 45-point game against the Mavs last week.
James has advanced to the playoffs for the 18th time in his 22-year career, for a franchise seeking an 18th NBA title. He ties Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second most all time.
Only one of the four meetings between the Wolves and Lakers came after the Lakers sent Anthony Davis to Dallas on Feb. 2. That was the Lakers’ 111-102 home win on Feb. 27, when Doncic had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in nearly 36 minutes. The Wolves played without Randle and Gobert.
“It doesn’t matter if we don’t have anything on tape with both teams at full strength,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.
The Lakers won seven of nine regular-season games before Sunday’s 109-81 road loss at Portland in which their top seven scorers did not play. They finished 50-32 overall – 31-10 at home – and secured the Western Conference’s third seed.
The Lakers won 29 of their last 44 games, their longest stretch like that since the 2019-20 season. They’re 46-5 when leading after three quarters, third best behind Cleveland and Oklahoma City. They won eight consecutive games from Feb. 20 to March 6, a home win over the Wolves included.