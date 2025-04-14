Wolves

NBA playoffs take shape: Here are known matchups, with starting times and TV for the play-in games

Games Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday will complete the bracket. For now, half of the eight first-round series are set.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 2:06AM
Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference play-in game Tuesday night. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/The Associated Press)

Playoff and play-in seeding came down to the final day of the regular season, but now the league knows who’s in the playoffs and who’s in the play-in after fans spent days running through tiebreaker scenarios.

Four of the eight playoff series are finalized, and the other four will come after the play-in tournament concludes Friday. First-round series will begin Saturday. Here’s a quick look at those matchups.

Western Conference playoffs

No. 3 seed Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

Quick take: Wolves will have their hands full with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Wolves have the deeper team, but will the Lakers’ top-end talent carry the day, especially in late-game situations, where the Wolves have struggled?

No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers

Quick take: Denver stumbled to the finish line and fired its coach in the process, but injuries played a role in those struggles, too. Everybody is back, and they have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokic. But the Clippers have the perimeter defense and scoring to make Denver’s life tricky, and they were playing their best basketball as the season closed.

Play-in tournament

No. 7 Warriors vs. No. 8 Grizzlies, 9 p.m. Tuesday, TNT

Quick take: Grizzlies are in a state of confusion, and it’d be stunning if they pull off the upset against the Warriors, who would then face the No. 2 Rockets in an intriguing matchup of youth vs. experience.

No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Mavericks, 9 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN

Quick take: Won’t much matter, because the winner gets to play another game for the right to get trounced by the Thunder.

Eastern Conference playoffs

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons

Quick take: This could be trouble for the Knicks, who invested a lot this season trying to contend for a title. Detroit is unafraid and can be explosive, while the Knicks have struggled defensively.

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks

Quick take: How healthy will Damian Lillard be? The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee might depend on it. Pacers will test the Bucks’ defense, and Milwaukee will need Lillard to help keep up.

Play-in tournament

No. 7 Magic vs. No. 8 Hawks, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, TNT

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Heat, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN

These games will make for something to watch, but the Celtics and Cavaliers await the winners, and the Eastern Conference season has just seemed like one long march to an inevitable conference finals between those two teams.

