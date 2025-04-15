Wolves

Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards preparing for whatever Lakers throw at them

With a week to prepare, both teams will have game plans to get ready for Saturday’s game. Wolves point guard Mike Conley has watched Anthony Edwards’ game grow and said he believes the team’s star will be ready for the challenge.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 11:11PM
Mike Conley and the Timberwolves will begin the NBA playoffs by facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A lot of talk about the Lakers-Timberwolves NBA playoff series will revolve around the physical makeup of the teams. Specifically, the Wolves will have a size advantage in the series, and will they be able to exploit that?

But a lot of the on-court dynamics will also boil down to the mental aspect of the game, as point guard Mike Conley underscored Tuesday when talking about Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

“They’re three of the smartest players you’ll play against and have some of the best abilities to play off of each other and just read a game,” Conley said. “So you can prepare all you want, put schemes together all you want, they can do stuff in real time and adjust to it.”

On the other side, this series is going to test that same ability in Wolves guard Anthony Edwards, who, in his fifth season will be participating in his fourth postseason. Edwards has seen a lot of different coverages, especially in the playoffs. The Wolves are gearing up for the Lakers to defend Edwards a lot of different ways and not just stick to one coverage, and Edwards is going to have to be as flexible and quick to read the game as his counterparts if the Wolves are going to win the series.

“He’s got to be able to grow up right in front of us and be able to handle what he’s about to experience,” Conley said. “It’s going to be a lot of trying to get the ball out of his hands. They’re going to try to be smarter than us, they’re going to try to outwit us in a lot of different areas. He’s got to be patient, he’s got to be able to be thinking ahead of the game.”

The opener of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night (7:30, Ch. 5) in Los Angeles.

As Conley said, James is able to read the game “two or three layers deep.” Edwards will have to have that command of the series.

“LeBron does it all the time. [Edwards has to] start looking at the second and third layer of things,” Conley said. “Doing it for your teammates, doing it for yourself, make the game easier for yourself. And then, as your teammates, we have to make it easier on you by knocking down shots and creating space for you and doing our part of it. If we can connect on those things, I think we’ll be fine.”

Edwards has found an extra gear in the playoffs each season. Even in series the Wolves have lost, Edwards has put up big numbers. Last season, he excelled at finding the right balance between making the right play when faced with double teams and finding room for himself to score. That’s how the Wolves made it to the Western Conference finals.

But this time around, the leap Edwards might have to make is in the mental aspect of the game.

“His recognition of what’s going on has gotten better and better,” coach Chris Finch said. “His ability and timing of making the right play and the right read has gotten better and better. His frustrations about how teams guard him, I think he now embraces it. So the maturity around it has gotten better.”

Related Coverage

Wolves

How five words changed everything for Anthony Edwards and the Wolves

Sports

RandBall: Did the Wolves cost themselves a better seed with missed chances?

Sports

Souhan: It’s time to stop complaining about Wolves' Randle

That will be especially important late in games if the Lakers try to confuse him in those situations. Conley said Edwards has recognized the challenge in front of him.

“It’s necessary for us to win, honestly,” Conley said. “If we’re going to have a chance to win that series, he’s got to be that guy. And I think he can be and will be for us. He’s been locked in since we knew we were playing the Lakers. He was already texting the group and getting us all ready and watching film and getting ready to go, so I know he’s going to be ready.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Edwards, Timberwolves preparing for whatever Lakers throw at them

card image

With a week to prepare, both teams will have game plans to get ready for Saturday’s game. Wolves point guard Mike Conley has watched Anthony Edwards’ game grow and said he believes the team’s star will be ready for the challenge.

Wolves

How five words changed everything for Anthony Edwards and the Wolves

card image

Sports

Souhan: It’s time to stop complaining about Wolves' Randle

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image