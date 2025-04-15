Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards preparing for whatever Lakers throw at them

On the other side, this series is going to test that same ability in Wolves guard Anthony Edwards, who, in his fifth season will be participating in his fourth postseason. Edwards has seen a lot of different coverages, especially in the playoffs. The Wolves are gearing up for the Lakers to defend Edwards a lot of different ways and not just stick to one coverage, and Edwards is going to have to be as flexible and quick to read the game as his counterparts if the Wolves are going to win the series.