The 2024-25 Timberwolves did not match the regular-season achievements of the 2023-24 team, which posted the second-best record in franchise history, then embarked on the most impressive postseason in franchise history.
Sunday, the Wolves closed out the regular season with a 116-105 victory over Utah. A year after winning 56 games and landing the third seed in the Western Conference, the Wolves won 49 games and became the sixth seed.
This team was not as good as its predecessor.
Why should anyone be optimistic about this team’s chances?
Because this team may have a better playoff roster.
Here are six reasons why this Wolves team may be better prepared for a long playoff run than last year’s accomplished group:
1. Scoring depth
Last year, the Wolves relied heavily on Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to lead them in scoring. Jaden McDaniels contributed sporadically, and Kyle Anderson was an offensive liability.