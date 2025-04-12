NBA rescinds technical foul on Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, he will play Sunday

The Wolves got their wish Saturday, as the the league announced Edwards’ technical from the second quarter was rescinded, and he will be eligible to play Sunday. That comes as a sigh of relief for the Wolves considering Edwards missed a game on February 28 against the Jazz because he had reached the league limit of 16 technical fouls. While he served his one-game suspension, the Wolves lost by a point. They also didn’t have the injured Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert in that game.