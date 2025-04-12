NBA rescinds technical foul on Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, he will play Sunday

The Timberwolves were hopeful after Friday’s win over Brooklyn that the technical foul Anthony Edwards received would be rescinded. If it wasn’t, Edwards was set to face a one-game suspension for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Utah, a game that carries major playoff implications for the Wolves.
Win and they guarantee themselves a top six playoff seed. Lose and they’re likely headed to Memphis for the first part of the play-in tournament.
The Wolves got their wish Saturday, as the the league announced Edwards’ technical from the second quarter was rescinded, and he will be eligible to play Sunday. That comes as a sigh of relief for the Wolves considering Edwards missed a game on February 28 against the Jazz because he had reached the league limit of 16 technical fouls. While he served his one-game suspension, the Wolves lost by a point. They also didn’t have the injured Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert in that game.
The league suspends players for every two technicals they receive beyond 16, and Edwards had picked another technical March 30 against Detroit.
On Friday, Edwards committed a foul against Brooklyn’s Keon Johnson on the left wing. Edwards argued the call with official Ray Acosta and picked up the technical. After the game, Edwards admitted to using profanity when asking Acosta “what was the … foul.”
“I’m praying they rescind it,” Edwards said. “I don’t feel like it should’ve been a tech, but me and Ray got a good relationship. We talked it out after the fact. But I don’t think I deserved a tech for just that little gesture.”
Coach Chris Finch had Edwards’ back in his postgame comments, and said Edwards had a right to be upset at some missed foul calls against him in the first quarter, and Finch felt the officials were making some questionable calls on the perimeter in the second quarter. He also didn’t think Edwards deserved the technical.
“I didn’t think that there was a lot there, and thought Ant actually may have had his hands in,” Finch said. “He was moving his feet, beat him to the spot. I thought that was a unfortunate whistle. So I don’t know the specifics that were said. I don’t think it was anything overly offensive, certainly didn’t think it warranted technical.”