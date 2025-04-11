Wolves

Timberwolves blow by Memphis Grizzlies in record-setting third quarter to win pivotal game 141-125

The Wolves erupted for 52 points in the third quarter on the road at Memphis.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 4:09AM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drives on Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first half Thursday. (Brandon Dill/The Associated Press)

MEMPHIS – There was no getting around it, Thursday’s game against the Grizzlies was the “biggest game of the season,” as Anthony Edwards said.

For as inconsistent as the Wolves have been this season, they played like that statement was true in a 141-125 win over the Grizzlies that gives the Wolves a needed boost in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Edwards played like he meant his words as well, as he finished with 44 points and went into playoff mode a few games early when the Wolves needed it. The Wolves set a franchise record with 52 points in the third, and their lead was 23 early in the fourth quarter, just two nights after the blew a 24-point lead in the fourth during a loss to the Bucks.

The memory of that loss hovered over Thursday as Memphis cut the lead to 15 with 6:11 to play, when coach Chris Finch called timeout. Memphis cut the lead to 129-119 but Julius Randle provided a key bucket to step the bleeding.

Randle had one of his best offensive games of the season with 31 on 13-for-22 shooting. He and Edwards filled it up in that third quarter for a combined 32 points. Ja Morant had 36 for Memphis while Desmond Bane had 28.

Streaky first for Wolves

The Wolves came out firing away from three-point range, and they opened an early 21-13 lead on the back of five three pointers before the first media timeout. Edwards and Randle each hit a pair to get the offense jumpstarted. Edwards began the night 3-for-3.

But the Wolves’ defense let Memphis get going early, and the Grizzlies scored 11 of the next 13 points to re-take the lead 24-23.

The Wolves went cold from the floor after their hot start, as they missed their next eight shots from the floor, but then a run of threes from Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had the Wolves back on top 35-30. They would lead after one 37-1, as Edwards outdueled Morant 13-12 in the quarter. But Bane was about to overtake Morant as Edwards’ dueling partner.

Defense optional

Edwards came out on first in the second as he hit his first four shots of the quarter, but the Wolves’ off-ball defense was lacking, and the Grizzlies stayed within striking distance by the first timeout at the 5:31 mark, 57-53. Bane was on fire in the second, and he was 6-for-6 from three-point range to open the night, five of those coming in the second quarter. He finished the half with 24 points as the Grizzlies took a 72-67 lead headed into the locker room. The Grizzlies shot 65% in the first half and Edwards had 26 to lead the Wolves.

Explosion in the third

The Wolves picked the right time to set a franchise record for points. Edwards had 18 points in the third while Randle had 14. The Wolves were 18-for-21 from the field and 7-for-8 from three-point range.

The Wolves starting lineup, which has had its issues this season, came out in the third quarter with a strong shift, as the opened on a 17-3 run for an 84-75 lead. The defense tightened, Memphis began missing and getting into foul trouble. Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. each picked up their fourth fouls in the opening minutes of the third, and that propelled the Wolves’ run. The Wolves pushed that 93-77 later in the quarter when Randle tapped out a free-throw miss to Jaden McDaniels, who found Edwards for a three at the 7:16 mark.

Edwards wasn’t done. With the Wolves up 13, Edwards hit threes on consecutive possessions to push the lead to 19. The Wolves couldn’t miss, and when they did they got second-chance points off it, like when Edwarsd got a putback dunk.

