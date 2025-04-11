MEMPHIS – There was no getting around it, Thursday’s game against the Grizzlies was the “biggest game of the season,” as Anthony Edwards said.
For as inconsistent as the Wolves have been this season, they played like that statement was true in a 141-125 win over the Grizzlies that gives the Wolves a needed boost in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.
Edwards played like he meant his words as well, as he finished with 44 points and went into playoff mode a few games early when the Wolves needed it. The Wolves set a franchise record with 52 points in the third, and their lead was 23 early in the fourth quarter, just two nights after the blew a 24-point lead in the fourth during a loss to the Bucks.
The memory of that loss hovered over Thursday as Memphis cut the lead to 15 with 6:11 to play, when coach Chris Finch called timeout. Memphis cut the lead to 129-119 but Julius Randle provided a key bucket to step the bleeding.
Randle had one of his best offensive games of the season with 31 on 13-for-22 shooting. He and Edwards filled it up in that third quarter for a combined 32 points. Ja Morant had 36 for Memphis while Desmond Bane had 28.
Streaky first for Wolves
The Wolves came out firing away from three-point range, and they opened an early 21-13 lead on the back of five three pointers before the first media timeout. Edwards and Randle each hit a pair to get the offense jumpstarted. Edwards began the night 3-for-3.
But the Wolves’ defense let Memphis get going early, and the Grizzlies scored 11 of the next 13 points to re-take the lead 24-23.
The Wolves went cold from the floor after their hot start, as they missed their next eight shots from the floor, but then a run of threes from Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had the Wolves back on top 35-30. They would lead after one 37-1, as Edwards outdueled Morant 13-12 in the quarter. But Bane was about to overtake Morant as Edwards’ dueling partner.