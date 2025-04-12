The Wolves came out with renewed purpose in the second half. Again, Gobert was at the center of it. At one point, after an Edwards steal, Gobert was all alone on a fast break and walked in for a dunk. He was up to 27 points and seven boards when he came out, and the Wolves were up 20. They continued that run when he exited with a pair of buckets from Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. They pushed the lead to 91-66 with 4:12 to play, and the Wolves still led by 25 at the end of the third. The game was eventually as easy as it seemed it would be coming into the night, but now the Wolves likely will have to make do without Edwards on Sunday.