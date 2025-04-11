RandBall: After enough slander, it’s time to appreciate Mike Conley again

A statistical analysis of what happens to the Timberwolves when they start to struggle will reveal a propensity to turn the ball over combined with a flurry of missed shots, many of them taken too early in the shot clock as players take turns trying to be heroes.
The eye test boils it down to this: The things that can look so easy for the Wolves suddenly look hard, and often this is self-inflicted.
This is life in the fourth quarter of NBA games, when already taut defensive coverages become even more focused, but these Wolves can be particularly susceptible to being overcome by tidal waves of momentum.
We witnessed it as the Wolves blew a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter Tuesday in Milwaukee, allowing the Bucks to go on a 34-3 run while looking helpless against a zone defense.
We were starting to see evidence of it Thursday, as the Wolves allowed a 23-point fourth quarter lead over Memphis to dwindle down to 10 with about four minutes left.
A hard mid-range basket from Julius Randle started to get the Wolves unstuck, and sometimes that is required in a make-or-miss league.
But there’s nothing like easy points in a hard game to make every one relax a little. So this is an appreciation post about the only Wolves starter who didn’t score in double-figures during that eventual and massively important 141-125 win over Memphis:
The much-maligned and now once again appreciated Mike Conley Jr., whom I talked about on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast.