It was a good thing for the Timberwolves that the NBA rescinded the technical foul Anthony Edwards received in Friday’s game.
As Edwards’ teammates struggled to find a groove against a tanking Utah team, Edwards put the Wolves on his back in the third quarter Sunday at Target Center and broke open what became a 116-105 win for the Wolves.
The Wolves clinched a top-six seed in the playoffs and were awaiting other results in the Western Conference to see where they land.
Edwards had 18 of his 43 points in the third quarter as he turned a one-point Wolves lead at halftime into a 13-point lead by the start of the fourth. He calmed a lot of nerves in Target Center as the Jazz hung around for too long through the first 30 minutes. Edwards became eligible to play Saturday after the league rescinded the technical he received Friday against Brooklyn, and that infraction would have meant a one-game suspension for Edwards had the league not reversed it Saturday. Edwards provided one of the final blows of the night when he converted a four-point play out of the left corner in front of the Wolves bench to put the Wolves up 113-95 with 5 minutes, 28 seconds to play.
The Wolves were cold from three-point range most of the afternoon, but Edwards lifted them with 7-for-18 shooting from deep, and he passed former teammate Malik Beasley for most three-point shots made this season. Donte DiVincenzo was 4-for-8 from three-point range. Rudy Gobert had another strong effort to buoy the Wolves against a bad team with 19 points and 17 rebounds.
DiVincenzo puts Wolves ahead
The Wolves led 30-24 after one quarter thanks to strong starts from Gobert and DiVincenzo. The Jazz didn’t have much of a matchup inside for Gobert, who again controlled the action in the post and on the glass. He had six points and five rebounds in his first shift.
DiVincenzo came off the bench and hit his first three threes of the night, as the Wolves led by as many as nine in the quarter.
Utah hung around early thanks to shooting 6-for-14 from three-point range as the Wolves defense missed a few assignments and left some shooters open. Utah shot just 3-for-9 from two-point range in the first quarter.