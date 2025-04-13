The second quarter was ugly, as the Wolves went cold from the outside. They missed their first six threes of the quarter. The only players who hit a three for them in the first half were DiVincenzo and Edwards. The rest of the team was 0-for-10. That allowed Utah to take the lead at various points of the second quarter, as Brice Sensabaugh went 4-for-7 from three-point range. Gobert was up to 12 points, 10 rebounds by the half. There was some nervous energy in the building before Nickeil Alexander-Walker forced three turnovers on the final three Utah possessions of the first half. One of those led to a layup for Gobert, who put the Wolves ahead 50-49 headed into the locker room.