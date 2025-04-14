Souhan: It’s time to stop complaining about Timberwolves’ Julius Randle

Agitated Timberwolves fans whined for years about Karl-Anthony Towns complaining to referees.
When Towns was traded to the Knicks last fall and thrived this season, the ATF (Agitated Timberwolves Fans) suddenly missed KAT, but they found a new target for their angst: newcomer Julius Randle and his habit of running down the shot clock before making a decision with the ball.
The ATF were right about Towns, but they allowed their frustrations to skew their perception of his overall value as a tremendous offensive player, strong rebounder and improved defender.
The ATF were right about Randle for much of this season. He did dribble too much; he did delay making a decision for too long in many possessions; and he rarely looked comfortable in Wolves coach Chris Finch’s offense.
Because of longstanding frustration with his style of play, and the fact that Towns was having a tremendous season in New York, Randle became the fans’ convenient scapegoat.
In reality, Randle has been one of the Wolves’ most effective and decisive players since returning from injury in early March. He has looked increasingly comfortable running the Wolves offense as a point forward, and making quicker decisions in the paint. He has adapted to Wolves star Anthony Edwards’ style of play, and the two now look like they have been playing together for years.
When Randle returned from a right adductor strain on March 2, the Wolves were 33-29 and had lost two in a row. Since then, they are 17-4 and won eight of their last nine games to close the regular season.
Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly had myriad reasons for trading Towns for Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick. He was eventually going to have to move either Towns, Edwards or Rudy Gobert for salary cap reasons, and Edwards is the Wolves’ franchise player and Gobert is the key to their defense.