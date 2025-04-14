RandBall: Did the Wolves cost themselves a better seed with missed chances?

“Podcast idea would be to rank the Wolves worst losses of the year that could’ve swung their seeding up to 2 or 3 if those games had gone other way. The one game I went to was the Wizards with my 8 year old for his birthday to see Ant … who ended up getting sick … so we got 20 minutes of Joe Ingles. Wizards had lost 21 road games in a row before beating the Wolves.”